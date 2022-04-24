In Pics | Boeing to fly F/A-18 Super Hornet to Goa for operational demonstrations for Indian Navy Boeing is planning to fly two Super Hornet fighter jets to Goa this summer for operational demonstrations before its potential buyer the Indian Navy, according to a senior company executive.

Boeing is planning to fly two Super Hornet fighter jets to Goa this summer for operational demonstrations before its potential buyer the Indian Navy, according to a senior company executive.Making a strong sales pitch for F/A-18 Super Hornet, vice president of Boeing’s India Business Development Alain Garcia said the aircraft has been specifically designed from its inception for carrier operations, can operate from the Indian Navy aircraft carriers and will meet or exceed the STOBAR performance requirements of the Indian Navy. “This has been proven by our successful ski-jump tests conducted in 2020 and extensive simulation studies. Additionally, we will also prove that further with operational demonstrations in India in May and June,” Garcia told PTI in an interview. (Source/Image: PTI/Boeing)The US Navy operates more than 800 Super Hornets and EA-18 Growlers, the electronic attack version of the F/A-18. “With the latest Block III configuration, the Super Hornet is suited to protect India’s maritime interests, and we anticipate the Super Hornet and P-8I will open up opportunities for greater interoperability between the two navies for a secure Indo-Pacific,” he said. (Source/Image: PTI/Boeing)