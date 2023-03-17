What's new

Boeing signs deal with U.S. army to build 184 AH-64E Apache helicopters

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,937
-3
2,367
Country
United States
Location
United States

Boeing signs deal with U.S. army to build 184 AH-64E Apache helicopters​

NI2M3TSQZJOE7ILAXMBBJVQADU.jpg


March 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday it had signed a contract with the U.S. army and international customers, including Australia, to build 184 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

The $1.9 billion contract value will bring the total funded value to $2.1 billion and can increase to more than $3.8 billion with future contracts, Boeing said in a statement.

www.reuters.com

Boeing signs deal with U.S. army to build 184 AH-64E Apache helicopters

Boeing Co said on Friday it had signed a contract with the U.S. army and international customers, including Australia, to build 184 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

D
Live-fire trials clear way for Spike NLOS missile integration with latest Apache helicopter
Replies
3
Views
666
dani191
D
Zarvan
Poland willing to buy 96 AH-64E Guardian attack helicopters
2 3
Replies
33
Views
4K
Oldman1
O
aziqbal
Poland 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for the nation’s armed forces
Replies
0
Views
335
aziqbal
aziqbal
Get Ya Wig Split
Boeing says MQ-28 drone could be a fit for U.S. Air Force
Replies
2
Views
227
lightning F57
L
Get Ya Wig Split
The Canadian government is considering buying 14 Boeing's P-8A
Replies
10
Views
393
SQ8
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom