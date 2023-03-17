Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 1,937
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Boeing signs deal with U.S. army to build 184 AH-64E Apache helicopters
March 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday it had signed a contract with the U.S. army and international customers, including Australia, to build 184 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
The $1.9 billion contract value will bring the total funded value to $2.1 billion and can increase to more than $3.8 billion with future contracts, Boeing said in a statement.
Boeing signs deal with U.S. army to build 184 AH-64E Apache helicopters
Boeing Co said on Friday it had signed a contract with the U.S. army and international customers, including Australia, to build 184 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
www.reuters.com