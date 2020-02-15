What's new

Boeing selects Elbit anti-jamming system for an F-15 operator

Jerusalem Post
Israel News
Boeing selects Elbit anti-jamming system for an F-15 operator
It provides full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and handles multiple interfering signals operating on concurrent frequencies.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
JUNE 20, 2021 18:12
A Boeing 707 aerially refuels three F-15 Eagles (photo credit: YONATAN ZALK / IAF)

A Boeing 707 aerially refuels three F-15 Eagles
(photo credit: YONATAN ZALK / IAF)
Elbit Systems’s iSNS jamming system will be integrated into a fleet of Boeing F-15 fighter jets of an unnamed operator, the aerospace giant said Sunday in a press release.

“After careful evaluation of similar systems, Elbit Systems’s solution was selected due to its proven performance and ease of integration,” Lauren Gramlich, Boeing’s director of international F-15 programs, was quoted as saying. “Elbit’s iSNS anti-jamming system will meet the demanding operational requirements of this valued customer, and it demonstrates Boeing’s commitment to partner with Israeli industry to advance the capabilities of the F-15 platform.”

The iSNS (Immune Satellite Navigation System) was developed and is manufactured by Elbit Systems in Israel. It is an effective GPS electronic counter countermeasure system (ECCS) that ensures reliable and uninterrupted GPS operation.

It provides full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and handles multiple interfering signals operating on concurrent frequencies, the press release said.
Boeing selects Elbit anti-jamming system for an F-15 operator

It provides full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and handles multiple interfering signals operating on concurrent frequencies.
