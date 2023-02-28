What's new

Boeing says MQ-28 drone could be a fit for U.S. Air Force

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,790
-3
2,211
Country
United States
Location
United States

Boeing says MQ-28 drone could be a fit for U.S. Air Force​

5UWRBSCDRVIQHD6YSLPNCI3E7U.jpg


AVALON, Australia Feb 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) MQ-28 Ghost Bat fighter-like drone developed in Australia could fit the U.S. Air Force's requirements for a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA), the company's defence division head said on Tuesday.

"We're developing the MQ-28 to fit into a set of requirements that fit into that category of CCA and hopefully there is an intersection there," Boeing Defense, Space and Security Chief Executive Ted Colbert said on the sidelines of the Australia International Airshow.

Boeing is developing the MQ-28 in Australia alongside the Royal Australian Air Force, in what is the country's first homegrown combat aircraft to be manufactured in more than 50 years.

Colbert said there was "a lot of interest" in the MQ-28 from around the world.

It is designed to team with crewed fighter jets, which he said could include the Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-35, to be a "loyal wingman" and a low-cost force multiplier.

The MQ-28, which made its first flight in 2021, was on public display at the air show.

The drone is 38 feet long (11.6 metres), has a 2,000 nautical mile (3,704 km) range and can be outfitted with various payloads. The plane can also carry weapons and help protect crewed fighter jets.

www.reuters.com

Boeing says MQ-28 drone could be a fit for U.S. Air Force

Boeing Co's MQ-28 Ghost Bat fighter-like drone developed in Australia could fit the U.S. Air Force's requirements for a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA), the company's defence division head said on Tuesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Lockheed Martin hopes to deliver more F-35s to Australia
Replies
0
Views
1
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Zarvan
MQ-9s demonstrate new capabilities in Emerald Flag Exercise
Replies
1
Views
744
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Skull and Bones
India, U.S. keen to conclude $3 billion MQ-9B predator drone deal
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
IblinI
IblinI
Zarvan
MQ-9B: An Ideal Solution for MENA and Global Security
Replies
0
Views
847
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
Eaglet Air-Launched Drone Aims To Help Its Mothership Survive In US Army Tests
Replies
0
Views
908
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom