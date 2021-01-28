Boeing says it has received licence from the US government to market F-15EX to IAF

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra
Will cause panic among enemy air forces.
How about interoperability with the USAF?This does not serve any purpose in IAF.
No connection.Does that mean India will have to end their S-400 contract and procure more American hardware instead?
It's getting marketed to them that's it. Let's not jump the gun.This is not a good news for Pakistan.
F15 EX is a beast. The best of the best. If India gets it, bye bye Su 30s, the real game changer if India decides to buy it.
Pakistan would have no answers to it. Seriously worrying news.
But then if Boeing proposes made in india project... what’s to say Modi will not use this in his campaign?Calm down people they have purchased 36 Rafael and 80+ tejas they don't have money to get F15EX it's simply too expensive in medium heavy categories they already have Rafael and su 30mki if india buys additional jets then it will be an additional order of 36 Rafael and nothing else.........
They left F21 the most advanced F16 ever produced what makes you think they'll decide to induct another heavyweight fighter despite having 270 su 30mki F15 will make things very expensive for IAF ....But then if Boeing proposes made in india project... what’s to say Modi will not use this in his campaign?
They left F21 the most advanced F16 ever produced what makes you think they'll decide to induct another heavyweight fighter despite having 270 su 30mki F15 will make things very expensive for IAF ....