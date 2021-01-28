What's new

Boeing says it has received licence from the US government to market F-15EX to IAF

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

This is not a good news for Pakistan.

F15 EX is a beast. The best of the best. If India gets it, bye bye Su 30s, the real game changer if India decides to buy it.

Pakistan would have no answers to it. Seriously worrying news.
 
graphican

graphican

Does that mean India will have to end their S-400 contract and procure more American hardware instead?
 
waz

waz

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354686004217536514
F-15EX can be armed with upto 22 AIM-120Ds (AIM-260 in future) and is equipped with ultra powerful AESA radar and EW suite plus IRST.
Will cause panic among enemy air forces.

Lol@panic.......Ok.
It's getting marketed to you.
crankthatskunk said:
This is not a good news for Pakistan.

F15 EX is a beast. The best of the best. If India gets it, bye bye Su 30s, the real game changer if India decides to buy it.

Pakistan would have no answers to it. Seriously worrying news.
It's getting marketed to them that's it. Let's not jump the gun.
 
Fighting Falcon 01

Fighting Falcon 01

Calm down people they have purchased 36 Rafael and 80+ tejas they don't have money to get F15EX it's simply too expensive in medium heavy categories they already have Rafael and su 30mki if india buys additional jets then it will be an additional order of 36 Rafael and nothing else.........
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

Fighting Falcon 01 said:
Calm down people they have purchased 36 Rafael and 80+ tejas they don't have money to get F15EX it's simply too expensive in medium heavy categories they already have Rafael and su 30mki if india buys additional jets then it will be an additional order of 36 Rafael and nothing else.........
But then if Boeing proposes made in india project... what’s to say Modi will not use this in his campaign?
 
Fighting Falcon 01

Fighting Falcon 01

Michael Corleone said:
But then if Boeing proposes made in india project... what’s to say Modi will not use this in his campaign?
They left F21 the most advanced F16 ever produced what makes you think they'll decide to induct another heavyweight fighter despite having 270 su 30mki F15 will make things very expensive for IAF ....
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

Fighting Falcon 01 said:
They left F21 the most advanced F16 ever produced what makes you think they'll decide to induct another heavyweight fighter despite having 270 su 30mki F15 will make things very expensive for IAF ....
They will not

1) India has no money
2) This plane does what MKI and Rafale are supposed to
3) It would mean India operating 8 types of fighter in the future
4) An entirely new logistics chain and set of weapons would be a fortune in itself and add to the nightmare of serviceability IAF already has
5) Possible CAATSA
 
