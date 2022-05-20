What's new

Boeing launches Starliner astronaut capsule on uncrewed test mission

Boeing launches Starliner astronaut capsule on uncrewed test mission

Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft, designed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, on an uncrewed test mission toward the orbiting outpost Thursday evening. After two prior attempts to complete such a mission failed, Boeing's goal is to prove the spacecraft can...
220519163148-01-starliner-launch-0519.jpg

Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft, designed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, on an uncrewed test mission toward the orbiting outpost Thursday evening. After two prior attempts to complete such a mission failed, Boeing's goal is to prove the spacecraft can dock with the ISS. It must succeed before it can move on to missions with people on board.

The spacecraft took to the skies at 6:54 pm ET Thursday, riding atop an Atlas V rocket that launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After the rocket delivered the capsule into orbit, the spacecraft fired up its own thrusters to orient it in the right direction. Boeing officials confirmed the Starliner's "orbital insertion" — a sign the spacecraft is on the right path — about half an hour after liftoff. The Starliner will spend about 24 hours free flying before it arrives at the space station, where it is planned to make gentle contact, docking with the station. It is set to remain for less than a week.

On board this mission are some supplies for the astronauts already on board the ISS as well as a spacesuit-clad mannequin, named Rosie, after the World War II-era Rosie the Riveter.


Boeing Starliner - Wikipedia

Specifications
Spacecraft typeCrewed capsule
Launch mass13000 kg
Crew capacityUp to 7
Dimensions
  • Diameter (CM): 4.56 m[3]
  • Length (CM and SM): 5.03 m[3]
Volume11 m3 (390 cu ft)[4]
RegimeLow Earth orbit
Design life
  • 60 hours (free flight)[1]
  • 210 days (docked)[1][2]


