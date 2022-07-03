What's new

BOEING LAMENTS TRADE RESTRICTIONS WHICH HINDER SALES

By Geoffrey Thomas
July 03, 2022

Boeing
Boeing is lamenting the trade restrictions which are hindering sales of new aircraft to one of its biggest customers – China.

This week Airbus was able to tout an order for 292 of its A320 family series in a major win.

In response, Boeing said: “Today’s announcement is an example of how constructive dialogue between governments encourages job creation and the other benefits that result from open aerospace markets. As a top U.S. exporter with a 50-year relationship with China’s aviation industry, it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain U.S. aircraft exports.

“We continue to urge a productive dialogue between the governments given the mutual economic benefits of a thriving aviation industry. Boeing aircraft sales to China historically support tens of thousands of American jobs, and we are hopeful orders and deliveries will resume promptly.”

Boeing has almost $10 billion worth of aircraft that have been produced and ready for delivery to airline customers in China, which are expected to be delivered this year once COVID restrictions in China are lifted.

Traditionally China has split its business between the US and Europe but the trade war with the US has seen that severely disrupted.

www.airlineratings.com

Boeing 737-800 crashed at the critical moment of aircraft procurement by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

And three months after the crash, Boeing is still unable to give a satisfactory answer to the Chinese people.
 
Boeing disappointed after China’s top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes​

Monitoring Desk
JULY 3, 2022
Boeing Co said on Friday “it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain U.S. aircraft exports” while responding to China’s three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from European plane maker Airbus SE. The U.S. plane maker added that it continued to urge a productive dialogue between the U.S. and China governments.

dailytimes.com.pk

The order comes as China has yet to certify the C919 jet from its national aircraft manufacturer Comac, which is intended to compete with the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 MAX. According to Comac, 815 of the aircraft have been ordered by Chinese companies.
This could be China's last mega purchase of foreign jetliners and Boeing missed this fortune.
 

