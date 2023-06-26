Boeing interested in more engagements with Bangladesh, says regional MD

The aviation giant forecasts Bangladesh air travel to double in next 10 years​

Photo: TBSPhoto: TBS"According to our forecast, air travel in Bangladesh will double in the next decade, driven by the country's growing population, expanding economy and middle class," said Dave Schulte, Boeing commercial marketing managing director for Asia Pacific and India, in a press briefing at a city hotel Wednesday."Through 2032, Bangladesh is expected to achieve an annual economic growth rate of more than 5% – double the global average – supporting annual air-traffic growth at nearly 8.5% annually, according to Boeing," he added.Considering the prospects of the Bangladesh market, he said the company is in continuous discussions and engagement with airline companies in Bangladesh, including Biman, as already it has had a strong presence here in the last 50 years.The aerospace company provided details about the increasing demand and capacity for air travel in Bangladesh at yesterday's briefing about its Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), a yearly forecast of global and regional airplane demand.Boeing organized the event at a time when its client national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to include two cargo carriers from Airbus, a competitor of Boeing.With this cargo deal, Airbus will enter Bangladesh's aviation market, which is currently dominated by the American company Boeing.Asked if Boeing is losing its market share in Bangladesh, Dave Schulte did not give any direct answer."Boeing airplanes have played a tremendous role in the rapid growth of commercial aviation in Bangladesh. Commonality across the fleet will continue to play a major role in furthering the growth, especially as it enables our customers to reduce operating costs and minimalize expenditures associated with training and maintenance," Dave Schulte said.He said to meet the demand in passenger travel and air cargo, Boeing anticipates that South Asian air carriers will need over 2,300 new commercial airplanes over the next 20 years, more than tripling South Asia's current in-service fleet of 700 airplanes.Among these, the market share of India will be around 90% while the rest of the portions will be under Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others.Schulte said, "We see tremendous opportunities in South Asia, with more than 80% of new deliveries supporting air-travel growth and 20% replacing older, less fuel-efficient airplanes."Single-aisle aeroplanes like the Boeing 737 family will make up nearly 90% of South Asia's future fleet, while 10% of the regional fleet will be widebody airplanes like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Both aeroplane models are currently in operation with Biman Bangladesh and US Bangla."Bangladesh is working towards achieving a category-1 rating of the Federal Aviation Administration from the current category-2 to resume Dhaka-New York direct flights.Explaining the diversified engagement with Bangladesh, Kevin Yoo, regional director (communications) of Boeing, said the company is facilitating Bangladesh in achieving the category-1 rating.The national carrier Biman has a modern fleet with 21 aircraft, mostly dominated by Boeing aircraft. The inclusion of two Airbus planes in its fleet will cost nearly Tk.4,000 crore, according to a source at the civil aviation and tourism ministry.Moreover, Biman will have to train its pilots for Airbus operations, and will need a different set-up of manpower for Airbus, which will be expensive for the airline, said a senior executive of the company.Initially, Biman was not willing to go for a cargo deal with Airbus, but it finally accepted the proposal as part of developing relations with the UK and France, he added.