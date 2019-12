Well this is not the only issue — I was able to find out few months before the news broke that the programmers for this particular and other Boeing planes were from HCL (Hindustan Communication Limited) they used new graduates at $ 9/hr to program the planes flight control systems among other avionics devices. I would also like to mention some of those same programmers are also working on Air Bus as well — so good luck whoever flies. Lol

Click to expand...