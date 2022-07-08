What's new

Boeing Delivers 150th P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,634
-3
1,944
Country
United States
Location
United States
Boeing Delivers 150th P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft
- First deliveries to New Zealand, Korea and Germany scheduled for 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.
1657304973124.png


SEATTLE, July 7, 2022 — The newest Boeing [NYSE:BA] P-8 maritime patrol, reconnaissance aircraft took to the skies over Puget Sound bringing the total number of P-8s delivered to 150. The 150th multi-mission P-8 will be operated by Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) One based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.

“There are now 150 P-8s around the world delivering confidence and an unmatched capability to our global customers,” said Stu Voboril, vice president and program manager, P-8 Programs. “Our focus has been, and will be, on delivering the world’s best maritime patrol aircraft.”

Amassing more than 450,000 mishap-free flight hours, the global P-8 fleet includes 112 aircraft delivered to the U.S. Navy, 12 to Australia, 12 to India, nine to the United Kingdom and five to Norway. The aircraft are designed for anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and search and rescue.

The 150 P-8s in service do not include six test aircraft provided to the U.S. Navy during the initial stages of the program. Boeing tested those aircraft during development to assess capabilities and performance. As development of system enhancements and new technology continues, the test aircraft perform a critical role in ensuring Boeing provides state-of-the-art capabilities to global P-8 customers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545136146593841158

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545385841509289984

boeing.mediaroom.com

Boeing Delivers 150th P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft

SEATTLE, July 7, 2022 — The newest Boeing [NYSE:BA] P-8 maritime patrol, reconnaissance aircraft took to the skies over Puget Sound bringing the total number of P-8s delivered to 150. The 150th...
boeing.mediaroom.com boeing.mediaroom.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
UK’s Final Poseidon MRA Mk1 MPA Delivered To Royal Air Force
Replies
0
Views
571
Zarvan
Zarvan
SeaEagle
P-8 Poseidon: The New Generation Submarine Hunter
Replies
6
Views
898
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Zarvan
Germany Signs On For Five P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft
Replies
0
Views
535
Zarvan
Zarvan
ARMalik
India Mulls Scrapping P-8 Poseidon, MiG-29 Fighter Jet Deal With The US & Russia To Boost ‘Make In India’ Initiative
Replies
11
Views
1K
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas
aziqbal
New P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft arrives in Scotland
Replies
1
Views
295
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom