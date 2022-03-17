Boeing Defense CEO: We expect opportunities worth $20 billion with Saudi Arabia in the next five years

Summary of an interview with Boeing Defense and Security CEO Leanne Caret:- Our partnership with the Kingdom is 80 years old- Our relationship began in 1945 when President Roosevelt gifted the DC-3 plane to King Abdulaziz- The Kingdom is very important to us. You can imagine that the global defense market will be worth $2.6 trillion over the next ten years, and in the Kingdom over the next five years we expect $20 billion for what could be an opportunity for Boeing to help the Kingdom meet its needs.- We do this work locally, as Boeing Saudi Arabia is in fact a Saudi company and it has 2,200 employees here- We've developed engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and talent capabilities here- What many people do not know is that Boeing has self-driving products from the surface of the sea to space, and it is important that these products are suitable for our present time and for the future and the future here.- I cannot talk about the details of our talks with the Kingdom at the present time, but I confirm that we are engaged in many dialogues with the Kingdom now.- I am proud that the Kingdom has the largest selection of Boeing products outside the United States- Boeing is very proud of this exhibition and that we are official partners in organizing it and we will continue to do so. We have aligned our strategy with Vision 2030 and we would like a long-term partnership here.About Al Salam Aircraft CompanyMilitaria | Special coverage of the International Defense Exhibition in Riyadh