Boeing Insitu awarded $390 million Blackjack and ScanEagle drone contract



Contract includes dozens of drones for the US Marine Corps, US Navy and foreign military sales, including to Canada, Poland and Oman



JUNE 29, 2019



Boeing subsidiary Insitu was awarded a more than $390 million contract to supply Blackjack and ScanEagle drone systems for the U.S. military and for foreign military sales, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a release.



The $390,390,785 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-19-D-0033) provides for up to 63 RQ-21A Blackjack air vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy, the Friday, June 28



It also provides for up to six RQ-21A unmanned aircraft systems and up to 17 air vehicles for foreign military sales, including to Canada, Poland and Oman.



Insitu will also provide up to 93 ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems in various configurations.



Training, test and engineering, operations support, maintenance and other services are also included.



US Marines prepare to launch an RQ-21 Blackjack UAS during a Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course at Yuma, Arizona, on October 13, 2017.

A ScanEagle drone sits on its catapult prior to launch.