Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly again by EU regulator

Avoiding bans and the costs of fixing the failures of the 737 are not the only thing Boeing has to be concernced about.It turns out until now whenever anyone said the European EASA has greenlit some Boeing aircraft they were mostly just rubberstamping the US FAA data and not actually doing independent checks.In the future they will actually have to be concerned about failing checks because agencies are actually going to verify its not broken on arrival like the 737 was without depending on American data.