What's new

Boeing 737 Engine Failure Reportedly Causes Cargo Plane to Go Down in Water Off Honolulu

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
868
1
2,538
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
Boeing 737 Engine Failure Reportedly Causes Cargo Plane to Go Down in Water Off Honolulu
13:47 GMT 02.07.2021(updated 14:30 GMT 02.07.2021)


There are as yet no details as to the severity of crash and extent of the rescue operation.
A Boeing 737 cargo plane has reportedly gone down in the water off Hawaii’s capital city of Honolulu because of engine trouble, CNBC reported on 2 July.


1.png



The incident is believed to have taken place shortly after the plane took off from Honolulu. According to the media, the pilot tried to get back to the airport, but had to land in the water. The US Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed the plane made an emergency landing with two aboard.


According to preliminary information, both crew members were rescued by the US coast guard.


Last year, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation published a report which revealed that both Boeing and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees worked together to manipulate recertification tests of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 after two fatal crashes that together killed a 346.


The 102-page report detailed that Boeing “inappropriately influenced FAA human factor simulator testing of pilot reaction times involving a Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) failure."

https://sputniknews.com/us/20210702...wn-in-water-off-hawaii-due-to-engine-trouble/

Boeing - designed by clowns, who are in turn supervised by monkeys.
 
razgriz19

razgriz19

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 28, 2009
4,213
0
3,510
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Read and try to comprehend the article first properly before blaming Boeing

It says 737-200. That's classic aircraft designed in 60s
Piotr said:
Boeing 737 Engine Failure Reportedly Causes Cargo Plane to Go Down in Water Off Honolulu
13:47 GMT 02.07.2021(updated 14:30 GMT 02.07.2021)


There are as yet no details as to the severity of crash and extent of the rescue operation.
A Boeing 737 cargo plane has reportedly gone down in the water off Hawaii’s capital city of Honolulu because of engine trouble, CNBC reported on 2 July.


View attachment 758751


The incident is believed to have taken place shortly after the plane took off from Honolulu. According to the media, the pilot tried to get back to the airport, but had to land in the water. The US Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed the plane made an emergency landing with two aboard.


According to preliminary information, both crew members were rescued by the US coast guard.


Last year, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation published a report which revealed that both Boeing and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees worked together to manipulate recertification tests of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 after two fatal crashes that together killed a 346.


The 102-page report detailed that Boeing “inappropriately influenced FAA human factor simulator testing of pilot reaction times involving a Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) failure."

https://sputniknews.com/us/20210702...wn-in-water-off-hawaii-due-to-engine-trouble/

Boeing - designed by clowns, who are in turn supervised by monkeys.
Click to expand...
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,737
24
17,123
Country
United States
Location
United States
Wow 46 year old plane still flying

www.bloomberg.com

Boeing 737 Freighter Ditches Near Hawaiian Coast; Crew Rescued

A decades-old Boeing Co. 737 cargo jet operated by Transair made an emergency landing off the Hawaii coast, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
razgriz19 said:
Read and try to comprehend the article first properly before blaming Boeing

It says 737-200. That's classic aircraft designed in 60s
Click to expand...
It said that plane rolled off the assembly line in 1975!!
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,737
24
17,123
Country
United States
Location
United States
Piotr said:
Designed by clowns, who are in turn supervised by monkeys.
Click to expand...
LOL! Well Russian and Chinese airlines use them instead of their own. So their own designs are far worse.

Screen Shot 2021-07-02 at 12.13.04 PM.jpg

Aeroflot 737

Screen Shot 2021-07-02 at 12.14.26 PM.jpg

China Airlines 737


Oh and somebody's President really doesn't trust their own planes
Screen Shot 2021-07-02 at 12.18.50 PM.jpg

President Xi and his 747...not risking a flight on a Comac for him that's for sure. :enjoy:
 
Last edited:
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
868
1
2,538
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! Well Russian and Chinese airlines use them instead of their own. So their own designs are far worse.

View attachment 758757
Aeroflot 737

View attachment 758759
China Airlines 737


Oh and somebody's President really doesn't trust their own planes
View attachment 758760
President Xi and his 747...not risking a flight on a Comac for him that's for sure. :enjoy:
Click to expand...
Neither Comac C919 nor Craic CR929 nor Irkut MC-21 are ready. But don't worry - soon they will be ready. Despite attempts by US regime to derail MC-21 by sanctioning deliveries of composites.

AFAIK China and Russia already dramatically scaled down buying of Boeing planes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom