Boeing 737 Engine Failure Reportedly Causes Cargo Plane to Go Down in Water Off Honolulu

13:47 GMT 02.07.2021(updated 14:30 GMT 02.07.2021)There are as yet no details as to the severity of crash and extent of the rescue operation.A Boeing 737 cargo plane has reportedly gone down in the water off Hawaii’s capital city of Honolulu because of engine trouble, CNBC reported on 2 July.The incident is believed to have taken place shortly after the plane took off from Honolulu. According to the media, the pilot tried to get back to the airport, but had to land in the water. The US Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed the plane made an emergency landing with two aboard.According to preliminary information, both crew members were rescued by the US coast guard.Last year, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation published a report which revealed that both Boeing and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees worked together to manipulate recertification tests of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 after two fatal crashes that together killed a 346.The 102-page report detailed that Boeing “inappropriately influenced FAA human factor simulator testing of pilot reaction times involving a Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) failure."Boeing - designed by clowns, who are in turn supervised by monkeys.