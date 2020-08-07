/ Register

Boeing 737 (civilian plane) Crashed in India. Pilot dead

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Oracle, Aug 7, 2020 at 9:29 PM.

    An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, officials say. At least two people, including the pilot, have died, the BBC has been told.

    upload_2020-8-7_21-36-36.png



    The aircraft, en route from Dubai, skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon landing, India's aviation authority said.

    Rescue operations are under way, with emergency services at the scene.

    Several passengers are injured, a spokesman for the airline said.

    The airline said there were 184 passengers - including 10 children and seven crew members, of which two were pilots - on board flight IX-1344 when it crashed at Calicut, also known as Kozhikode.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane fell into a valley and broke in two after skidding off the end of the runway. Images carried by Indian media show the aircraft broken in two pieces.

    "Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," UHome Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

    The incident happened at around 19:00 local time (14:30 BST) amid heavy rainfall in the region.

    There have been flooding and landslides, as India's monsoon season reaches its peak.



    upload_2020-8-7_21-28-37.png
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-53699857
     
    so sad to hear that.
     
    Hopefully everyone is ok.
     
    lets pray for no casualties & all pessengers in critical condition recovers quickly. ameen
     
    Yeah, hope everyone is fine. But i'm about to have a busy night replying to all those who had made fun of the PIA Crash & wished each of our Passengers went to hell.

    I'm truly sorry for the loss of life, but i'm not gonna be sorry for what i'm about to do to those who said those things about our dead.

    Payback is b!tch.
     
    Sad to hear about this tragedy, every human life is precious. May their souls rest in peace.
     
    I traveled on one of these (A-320 actually) the day before during pandemic times, weird experience.

    Very sad for those who lost their lives here.
     
    2020 end already.
     
