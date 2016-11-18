BOE unveils smart dimming window that turns into privacy glass in seconds

2020-09-08 19:03:09 GMT+8 | cnTechPostChinese panel maker BOE has recently launched the Smart Dimming solution, which can control the rotation of dye molecules to change the transmittance and achieve the continuous adjustment of the light and dark states under-voltage drive.Compared with other dimming solutions, the Dimming Solution has the advantages of high transparency, low power consumption, fast response, and sound insulation, heat insulation, and UV protection in combination with industrialized solutions for windows, it said.The solution is particularly suitable for passenger car sunroof and side window scenarios, and can be well integrated into passenger car smart cockpit applications, the company said.Currently, conventional dimming glass solutions are PDLC (Polymer Dispersive Liquid Crystal), EC (Electrochromic), and SPD (Suspended Particle). Although each of these technologies has its own advantages and disadvantages, the overall functionality does not perfectly match the market demand, so they are not widely used.PDLC dimmable glass is transparent when charged and foggy when discharged, which limits the application of PDLC due to the large fog, and is more suitable for conference room partitions, but not widely used in automotive glass.The principle of EC is to realize color change and dimming by the oxidation-reduction reaction, but the response speed is slow (~5min/㎡), and the larger the glass size, the slower the color change and the phenomenon of uneven color change is likely to occur.The operating voltage of SPD dimming glass is as high as 110V, which is a safety risk, so its application in window glass is more limited.BOE claims that its smart dimming windows have the following main advantages.1. Infinite dimming, second-level response, dark transmittance below 1%, with anti-privacy function.2. Energy-saving: low driving voltage (<12V), power consumption 2 w/㎡.3. High transparency: no haze, no viewing angle problems.4. Flexible control: automatic/manual control, remote network control through the App can also be realized.5. Size and shape customization.6. Atmospheric appearance: the main gray and black.BOE intelligent dimming window is divided into sunroof dimming window and side dimming window.The sunroof dimming window is based on BOE liquid crystal dimming technology and is designed to match the free surface of the roof sunroof. It supports the whole surface or partition dimming, with excellent thermal insulation, which can replace the traditional sunshade, but also supports touch, voice, and other control methods.The side window dimming window supports the dimming of the whole glass or partitions to achieve free control of the light. It also integrates the BOE transparent display technology, which can realize human-vehicle interaction.