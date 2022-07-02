Bodycam shows man shoot at Orlando police before officer ‘returned fire’ outside Olive Garden

Since some member think posting US police shoot civilian seems a fun things to do, I am here to show you the other side of the angle.
Police shooting is tragic but MOST OF THE TIME, NECESSARY.
As in this case.
I will match that member 1 for 1, if he post a thread talking trash about Policing in the US, i will post one of the video the cop shoot in a justify shooting situation.
Suspect identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Sepulveda Roman.
He was KILLED after the shootout HE STARTED
Police shooting is tragic but MOST OF THE TIME, NECESSARY.
As in this case.
I will match that member 1 for 1, if he post a thread talking trash about Policing in the US, i will post one of the video the cop shoot in a justify shooting situation.
Suspect identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Sepulveda Roman.
He was KILLED after the shootout HE STARTED
Last edited: