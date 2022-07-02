What's new

Bodycam shows man shoot at Orlando police before officer ‘returned fire’ outside Olive Garden

Since some member think posting US police shoot civilian seems a fun things to do, I am here to show you the other side of the angle.

Police shooting is tragic but MOST OF THE TIME, NECESSARY.

As in this case.


I will match that member 1 for 1, if he post a thread talking trash about Policing in the US, i will post one of the video the cop shoot in a justify shooting situation.

Suspect identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Sepulveda Roman.

He was KILLED after the shootout HE STARTED
 
jhungary said:
Since some member think posting US police shoot civilian seems a fun things to do, I am here to show you the other side of the angle.

Police shooting is tragic but MOST OF THE TIME, NECESSARY.

As in this case.


I will match that member 1 for 1, if he post a thread talking trash about Policing in the US, i will post one of the video the cop shoot in a justify shooting situation.
Does that justify shooting 60 rounds on this suspect? Or you think he is some big boss in game which need 60 rds of ammo just to stop or killed him? Clearly , personal rage is involved to empty so many rds on a person.
 
Beast said:
Does that justify shooting 60 rounds on this suspect? Or you think he is some big boss in game which need 60 rds of ammo just to stop or killed him?
What 60 rounds?

And yes, if he shot first, it will justify unload 100 rounds on scumbag like this man.

Don't shoot at Police if you don't want to get killed. It's that simple. Be it 10 rounds, be it 100 rounds.
 
Just a normal day in the life of an average american guy. Either you get killed in a shootout, or the cops will kill you.

You know the worst part, he was not even punished, but given pension and medical expenses. Apparently, this was not a crime. What a shithole of a country.
 
jhungary said:
Since some member think posting US police shoot civilian seems a fun things to do, I am here to show you the other side of the angle.

Police shooting is tragic but MOST OF THE TIME, NECESSARY.

As in this case.


I will match that member 1 for 1, if he post a thread talking trash about Policing in the US, i will post one of the video the cop shoot in a justify shooting situation.

Suspect identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Sepulveda Roman.

He was KILLED after the shootout HE STARTED
Action started around 09:00
 
jhungary said:
Since some member think posting US police shoot civilian seems a fun things to do, I am here to show you the other side of the angle.

Police shooting is tragic but MOST OF THE TIME, NECESSARY.

As in this case.


I will match that member 1 for 1, if he post a thread talking trash about Policing in the US, i will post one of the video the cop shoot in a justify shooting situation.

Suspect identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Sepulveda Roman.

He was KILLED after
jhungary said:
Since some member think posting US police shoot civilian seems a fun things to do, I am here to show you the other side of the angle.

Police shooting is tragic but MOST OF THE TIME, NECESSARY.

As in this case.


I will match that member 1 for 1, if he post a thread talking trash about Policing in the US, i will post one of the video the cop shoot in a justify shooting situation.

Suspect identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Sepulveda Roman.

He was KILLED after the shootout HE STARTED
My best friends are police officers in Toronto . They deal with such scums on earth everyday.
I have absolutely no sympathy for anyone who defies law and order and even thinks of harming the police officers .
All these bastards are made out to be so innocent and victims and yes I am sure some are but to differentiate between good and bad within seconds is impossible.

Yes some police officers are arrogant and rude ( even some of my friend’s buddies are ) but they are few and are frowned upon in their own units.

At the end of the day I owe these police officers who put their lives on line for my safety and protection.
 
Flight of falcon said:
My best friends are police officers in Toronto . They deal with such scums on earth everyday.
I have absolutely no sympathy for anyone who defies law and order and even thinks of harming the police officers .
All these bastards are made out to be so innocent and victims and yes I am sure some are but to differentiate between good and bad within seconds is impossible.

Yes some police officers are arrogant and rude ( even some of my friend’s buddies are ) but they are few and are frowned upon in their own units.

At the end of the day I owe these police officers who put their lives on line for my safety and protection.
As my old captain said "Cops are ungrateful job.."

You do the job right 999 times out of a thousand, but it's that one time that you did wrong is what people are going to remember. And that 999 times you do stuff right don't count, what's worse is, that 1 time you did wrong, it will smear the name of other cops who actually did 100 percent right.

Not saying Cops don't have scumbag in our rank, not every cop is perfect, but what people don't know is that we hate bad apple probably more than civilian do.

And finally, say what you want with the 2nd amendment or gun culture, those are not the reason why someone is shooting at me on the job, you have to have scumbag who are willing to "make a different" to do that. And nobody forced anyone to have a shootout with the Police simply because you are legal to own guns. And what do people want us to do? We didn't make 2A, we didn't put the weapon on that guys hand which is what he is using to shoot at us, should we just talk to him or solve everything wrong with the US constitution in that encounter? No.....You shoot at cop, we shoot back, it's that simple.
 

