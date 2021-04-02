Body recomposition according to body type (endomorph,mesomorph,ectomorph)

Can Endomorphs Get a Six Pack - Bodies By Byrne Can endomorphs get a six pack? Endomorphs can get a 6 pack however, they will need to diet down to a low body fat level of 10% and under in order to reveal

I was searching having six packs for endmorphs on youtube and on internet ..May not be possible without TRT for endomorphs (have to get 10% bodyfat)...My body starts revolting at below 20% bodyfat and 81 kilos ...anyways this video by a Pakistani Fitness youtuber was very nice to watch...and also another article I found below...I did go below 79 kilos twice in my life, problem you go through a complete testosterone crash then..I stop having the third leg while waking up if I go through a Testo crash and general grogginess day round and have to drag myself through everything ......15 mins of lifting type exercises every alternate day is perhaps my maximum limit without making fitness the main goal of my life..Will focus more on diet...I am 90 kg now and 184 cm barefeet before going to bedShare your body recomposition strategies for the summer of 2021Do watch the video on 1.25x speed