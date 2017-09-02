Body of missing person 2007 found in North Waziristan

Body of missing person found in North Waziristan | The Express Tribune The body of a man who had gone missing in December 2007 was found during a road construction in Dosali tehsil in K-P’s North Waziristan tribal district.

The body of a man who had gone missing in December 2007 was found during a road construction in Dosali tehsil in K-P’s North Waziristan tribal district.Muhammad Salam was a resident of Mir Ali and he was taken away by unknown people 12 years ago after which all efforts to locate him completely failed.Local residents told The Express Tribune that the remains of Muhammad Salam were found in Dosali when workers were digging the earth for road construction.“The man had been buried with cloths on. His CNIC was also found in the pocket along with some money and his wristwatch which led to his identification. His son was informed who recognized the body parts and cloths of his late father and took the body away for burial,” they said, adding that Muhammad Salam’s bones were fractured which indicates he had been tortured before his death.His last rites were also offered by family and neighbours before burying the body.