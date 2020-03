You're proving my point. In response to dozens of Turks killed, they destroyed a limited number of ground assets and couple of ancient bombers. Nothing more. In the end, after the Syrian started employing air defence assets, the Turks lose a considerable chunk of their drones (some say up to 10% of their entire fleet) and they jumped and agreed to the Russian agreement. This was even a worse agreement for them compared to the previous agreement. Try to think logically for a minute. If these people truly had the upper hands, they would not be agreeing to an almost ludicrous Russian agreement.



I understand your type have to pretend to be happy after the humiliating scenarios the turks were facing on a daily basis. Unfortunately for you, those scenarios will continue for as long as they remain in Syria.

Click to expand...