Body formed to probe claims Imran was bribed to ‘protect’ real estate firm

IK gave £190 million pounds (or 4275 crore rupees) back to Malik Riaz that were confiscated by the British authorities. Coincidentally at the same time Malik Riaz donated 100s of acres of land to a trust whose trustees are Imran Khan, his wife and Farah Gogi.

Body formed to probe claims Imran was bribed to 'protect' real estate firm


The federal cabinet on Tuesday constituted a committee to probe the alleged involvement of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra in obtaining billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.
This was revealed in the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.


In a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of accepting Rs5bn and hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town in exchange for protecting the firm in a money laundering case.
“Bahria Town had illegally transferred Rs50bn to a Pakistani national in the UK who was caught by the British National Crime Agency (NCA), which subsequently informed the then PTI government about the laundered money,” he added.

Sana claims ex-PM, wife took Rs5bn, land from Bahria Town for legalising laundered amount returned by UK
“Imran Khan tasked his frontman Shahzad Akbar with resolving the money laundering case. Akbar settled the entire case, and the Rs50bn, which was state property and belonged to the national treasury, was adjusted against Bahria Town’s liability in a case being heard in the Supreme Court,” Sanaullah explained.

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has repeatedly levelled allegations of money laundering against leaders of the PML-N and PPP; this is for the first time that he is facing similar accusations against himself and his wife.

Briefing the media along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood and Adviser to the PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Sana said the committee would thoroughly investigate the matter and depending on the findings, pursue the case accordingly.
He further said the “so-called ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ former premier” had got approval for an agreement in a cabinet meeting on Dec 3, 2019 without allowing its members to read it, even though some of them sought a clarification. The issue was also widely reported in the media, he added.

The interior minister claimed that Mr Khan had accepted a graft of Rs5bn as “his share” through Akbar before the case was wrapped up.

“The federal cabinet has formed a sub-committee to investigate the scandal and deal with it as per the law. The case did not just end here. Bahria Town, after its Rs50bn was protected by the government, entered into an agreement and allotted 458 kanals with an on-paper value of Rs530 million to a trust owned by Imran and his wife,” he alleged, adding the housing society donated the land to Al-Qadir Trust, with the agreement bearing signatures of the real estate developer as donor and Bushra Bibi.

The non-profit organisation had only two trustees: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, he claimed. The minister further said that another 240 kanals were transferred to Farah Gogi/Shehzadi.
“Why did Bahria Town transfer 458 kanals to the trust and 200 kanals in Banigala to Farah Shehzadi,” he questioned, saying the PTI had created an impression that the land was meant for a university, but no charter for any varsity was approved by the Punjab Assembly.

“The cabinet has now made the document public and an inquiry will be conducted into it before the investigators proceed further,” the minister maintained.
He explained that the Rs50bn was identified by the British authorities under their Economic Crime Act according to which it had to be returned to the country it belonged to. The suspects entered into an out-of-court settlement while the case was being heard, he added.

However, who represented Pakistan in the settlement was still a mystery, he said, adding the country could only be represented by the attorney general or law ministry. But there was no document in either office that indicated someone was authorised to go to the UK for the purpose. As per the settlement, the amount was to be returned to the government of Pakistan, but it was deposited in the account of the Supreme Court registrar, he went on to say.

The interior minister reiterated that the amount was then ‘legalised’ through the approval of the cabinet, which agreed to something concealed in a letter – presented to the PM by his special assistant Akbar even though under the law no SAPM could move a summary — without allowing the members to read it. He added that no document existed in the ministries of interior, finance, foreign affairs or the attorney general’s office about this clearance.

NCA-Malik Riaz settlement

The UK’s NCA had in December 2019 agreed to a settlement worth £190m with the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz, the founder of Bahria Town. The agency had said it accepted the offer after a months-long investigation into property and accounts connected to the family.

“The £190m settlement is the result of an investigation by the NCA into Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani national, whose business is one of the biggest private sector employers in Pakistan,” the agency had said in a statement.

The settlement included a UK property — 1 Hyde Park Place, London, W2 2LH — valued at approximately £50m, and all of the funds in the frozen accounts of Riaz.

Body formed to probe claims Imran was bribed to 'protect' real estate firm

Rana Sanaullah claims ex-PM, wife took Rs5bn, land from Bahria Town for legalising laundered amount returned by UK.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536734716736446465

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536694021892018177

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536694023385128966

Shehzad Akbar admitted on TV that this money should go to SBP, not to Malik Riaz, but now he is defending Malik Riaz.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536786423512440832
 
Q: What is Rs.5 billion of Rs,50 billion?
A: LADY 10 PERCENT

1655277473650.png


1655277683361.png


Wait so far pmln tried

1- Bani gala house is illegal
1- Tosha khana(went to court l, court ask all the gift details, till today pdm is running)
2- gogii
3- money taken and gave jobs
4- all wazirs has increase in money investigated by samaa
5- bahria town money

None of the cases see light of the supreme court even hamid.mir saying that govt has any proof go to court

Take it to court, just tactics to divert public from inflation.
 
AZ1 said:
Wait so far pmln tried

1- Bani gala house is illegal
1- Tosha khana(went to court l, court ask all the gift details, till today pdm is running)
2- gogii
3- money taken and gave jobs
4- all wazirs has increase in money investigated by samaa
5- bahria town money

None of the cases see light of the supreme court even hamid.mir saying that govt has any proof go to court

Take it to court, just tactics to divert public from inflation.
Click to expand...

Case should be registered after thorough investigation, initial investigation made, for detailed investigation body has formed, soon case will be registered on the basis of investigation.
PMLN don't want to registered case in haste like PTI did, PTI imprisoned politicians of PMLN without investigation and all of them are out through courts. PTI could not prove a penny of corruption against them.

Tosha Khana case, request for reference sent to NAB, present government is devising a new policy to public details of Tosha-Khana.

بس چھ مہینے اور
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1308146792228249601
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

IK gave £190 million pounds (or 4275 crore rupees) back to Malik Riaz that were confiscated by the British authorities. Coincidentally at the same time Malik Riaz donated 100s of acres of land to a trust whose trustees are Imran Khan, his wife and Farah Gogi.

Body formed to probe claims Imran was bribed to ‘protect’ real estate firm


The federal cabinet on Tuesday constituted a committee to probe the alleged involvement of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra in obtaining billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.
This was revealed in the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.


In a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of accepting Rs5bn and hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town in exchange for protecting the firm in a money laundering case.
“Bahria Town had illegally transferred Rs50bn to a Pakistani national in the UK who was caught by the British National Crime Agency (NCA), which subsequently informed the then PTI government about the laundered money,” he added.



“Imran Khan tasked his frontman Shahzad Akbar with resolving the money laundering case. Akbar settled the entire case, and the Rs50bn, which was state property and belonged to the national treasury, was adjusted against Bahria Town’s liability in a case being heard in the Supreme Court,” Sanaullah explained.

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has repeatedly levelled allegations of money laundering against leaders of the PML-N and PPP; this is for the first time that he is facing similar accusations against himself and his wife.

Briefing the media along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood and Adviser to the PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Sana said the committee would thoroughly investigate the matter and depending on the findings, pursue the case accordingly.
He further said the “so-called ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ former premier” had got approval for an agreement in a cabinet meeting on Dec 3, 2019 without allowing its members to read it, even though some of them sought a clarification. The issue was also widely reported in the media, he added.

The interior minister claimed that Mr Khan had accepted a graft of Rs5bn as “his share” through Akbar before the case was wrapped up.

“The federal cabinet has formed a sub-committee to investigate the scandal and deal with it as per the law. The case did not just end here. Bahria Town, after its Rs50bn was protected by the government, entered into an agreement and allotted 458 kanals with an on-paper value of Rs530 million to a trust owned by Imran and his wife,” he alleged, adding the housing society donated the land to Al-Qadir Trust, with the agreement bearing signatures of the real estate developer as donor and Bushra Bibi.

The non-profit organisation had only two trustees: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, he claimed. The minister further said that another 240 kanals were transferred to Farah Gogi/Shehzadi.
“Why did Bahria Town transfer 458 kanals to the trust and 200 kanals in Banigala to Farah Shehzadi,” he questioned, saying the PTI had created an impression that the land was meant for a university, but no charter for any varsity was approved by the Punjab Assembly.

“The cabinet has now made the document public and an inquiry will be conducted into it before the investigators proceed further,” the minister maintained.
He explained that the Rs50bn was identified by the British authorities under their Economic Crime Act according to which it had to be returned to the country it belonged to. The suspects entered into an out-of-court settlement while the case was being heard, he added.

However, who represented Pakistan in the settlement was still a mystery, he said, adding the country could only be represented by the attorney general or law ministry. But there was no document in either office that indicated someone was authorised to go to the UK for the purpose. As per the settlement, the amount was to be returned to the government of Pakistan, but it was deposited in the account of the Supreme Court registrar, he went on to say.

The interior minister reiterated that the amount was then ‘legalised’ through the approval of the cabinet, which agreed to something concealed in a letter – presented to the PM by his special assistant Akbar even though under the law no SAPM could move a summary — without allowing the members to read it. He added that no document existed in the ministries of interior, finance, foreign affairs or the attorney general’s office about this clearance.

NCA-Malik Riaz settlement

The UK’s NCA had in December 2019 agreed to a settlement worth £190m with the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz, the founder of Bahria Town. The agency had said it accepted the offer after a months-long investigation into property and accounts connected to the family.

“The £190m settlement is the result of an investigation by the NCA into Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani national, whose business is one of the biggest private sector employers in Pakistan,” the agency had said in a statement.

The settlement included a UK property — 1 Hyde Park Place, London, W2 2LH — valued at approximately £50m, and all of the funds in the frozen accounts of Riaz.

www.dawn.com

Body formed to probe claims Imran was bribed to ‘protect’ real estate firm

Rana Sanaullah claims ex-PM, wife took Rs5bn, land from Bahria Town for legalising laundered amount returned by UK.
www.dawn.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536734716736446465

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536694021892018177

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536694023385128966
The opinion is still the same, none other than every thug, liar, absconder convicted criminal, thief, robber, and murderer - across the board - should be brought to justice.

Here you are criminally turning your back to the convicted criminals, liars, thieves, thugs, and murderers AND putting all your weight behind a case that is not yet proven and just speculation and irony is that on the part of a murderer from PML-N, who is enjoying every relief against justice to the victims of 'model town butchery'.
 
Its time for IK to reap what he sowed. During his entire tenure he bragged about how he manged to put corrupts in jail and give justice to the nation, yet every bastard is not only free, but in goverment. For me those cases where fought only for political vendetta and not in their true spirit, hence IK too deserves what comes from these mfs. He had more then three years and did absolutely nothing, results are in front of us.
 
Maea said:
Its time for IK to reap what he sowed. During his entire tenure he bragged about how he manged to put corrupts in jail and give justice to the nation, yet every bastard is not only free, but in goverment. For me those cases where fought only for political vendetta and not in their true spirit, hence IK too deserves what comes from these mfs. He had more then three years and did absolutely nothing, results are in front of us.
Yeah imran khan is judge of the supreme court.

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Case should be registered after thorough investigation, initial investigation made, for detailed investigation body has formed, soon case will be registered on the basis of investigation.
PMLN don't want to registered case in haste like PTI did, PTI imprisoned politicians of PMLN without investigation and all of them are out through courts. PTI could not prove a penny of corruption against them.
Are these PMLN and PDM not criminals? Yes or no?

This is the tactics of pdm

1- Gave funds to judges in terms of loans and increase salary they are happy
2- Gave media no tax, advertising money etc they are happy
3- You know already ;)

So these 3 are happy rest can burn no issue.
 
khail007 said:
The opinion is still the same, none other than every thug, liar, absconder convicted criminal, thief, robber, and murderer - across the board - should be brought to justice.

Here you are criminally turning your back to the convicted criminals, liars, thieves, thugs, and murderers AND putting all your weight behind a case that is not yet proven and just speculation and irony is that on the part of a murderer from PML-N, who is enjoying every relief against justice to the victims of 'model town butchery'.
This is not just speculation, here is the explainer:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536950373226713090
 
Maea said:
Its time for IK to reap what he sowed. During his entire tenure he bragged about how he manged to put corrupts in jail and give justice to the nation, yet every bastard is not only free, but in goverment. For me those cases where fought only for political vendetta and not in their true spirit, hence IK too deserves what comes from these mfs. He had more then three years and did absolutely nothing, results are in front of us.
IK should have done more, but now it's up to every single Pakistani to do more, and yet they are not doing anything. A dead nation.
 
Someone ask these donkeys that malik riaz bought house from nawaz sharif, and he is not able to give money trailofthe money with which he had bought those flats.
 
