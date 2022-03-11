Body bags piled up next to hospital patients as Covid cases soar in Hong Kong​

What's new

metro.co.uk

'We are very sorry for causing discomfort to patients,' an official said.
Friday 11 Mar 2022 5:34 pm

The Covid outbreak in Hong Kong has claimed the lives of thouands (Pictures: AFP/Getty)
Photos of body bags piled beside living hospital patients have sent shockwaves across the world.
Hong Kong is battling with a massive Covid outbreak, with medical staff struggling to cope with rising numbers of cases.
Images of six bodies on stretchers at the overwhelmed Queen Elizabeth Hospital were shared on social media today. It is thought that the photo was taken in early March.
Patients have reportedly been left waiting outside for hours as staff work to find space to treat them

Sara Ho, chief manager of the Hospital Authority, told the Hong Kong Free Press the ‘body bag’ situation had since been resolved.


Explaining that ‘sometimes bodies cannot be transferred to the mortuary in time’, she said: ‘We hope everyone could be understanding [about how] public hospitals have done their best to use more manpower to handle this situation. We are very sorry for causing discomfort to patients.’
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emmanuel Serna/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock (12828691e) Medical staff transport a covid-19 patient on a stretcher at the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong. Hong Kong hospitals are overwhelmed as the city is facing its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak. Hospitals overwhelmed as covid-19 cases rise in Hong Kong, China - 01 Mar 2022

Medical staff transport a Covid-19 patient on a stretcher at the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong (Picture: Emmanuel Serna/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock)
Bodies piled up next to patients in Hong Kong hospital during fifth wave of COVID Hong Kong Hospital Authority urges understanding as shocking photo emerges of bodies stored on ward The photo, circulating on Facebook on Friday, showed six body bags left on stretchers next to three patients on a public hospital ward. The photo was taken at the Accident & Emergency ward of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan, a medic who work at the hospital told HKFP. They spoke on condition of anonymity. They indicated that the photo would have been taken around early March, although the situation has largely been alleviated after workers sped up transfers to mortuaries. The hospital has also allocated an empty ward for temporary storage.

A photo, circulating on Facebook on Friday, showed six body bags left on stretchers
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emmanuel Serna/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock (12828691f) Covid-19 patients seen laying on beds outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong. Hong Kong hospitals are overwhelmed as the city is facing its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak. Hospitals overwhelmed as covid-19 cases rise in Hong Kong, China - 01 Mar 2022

Covid-19 patients seen laying on beds outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong (Picture: Emmanuel Serna/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock)
 

