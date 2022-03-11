khansaheeb
Body bags piled up next to hospital patients as Covid cases soar in Hong Kong
'We are very sorry for causing discomfort to patients,' an official said.
Body bags piled up next to hospital patients as Covid cases soar in Hong Kong
Kirsten RobertsonFriday 11 Mar 2022 5:34 pm
The Covid outbreak in Hong Kong has claimed the lives of thouands (Pictures: AFP/Getty)
Photos of body bags piled beside living hospital patients have sent shockwaves across the world.
Hong Kong is battling with a massive Covid outbreak, with medical staff struggling to cope with rising numbers of cases.
Images of six bodies on stretchers at the overwhelmed Queen Elizabeth Hospital were shared on social media today. It is thought that the photo was taken in early March.
Patients have reportedly been left waiting outside for hours as staff work to find space to treat them
Sara Ho, chief manager of the Hospital Authority, told the Hong Kong Free Press the ‘body bag’ situation had since been resolved.
Explaining that ‘sometimes bodies cannot be transferred to the mortuary in time’, she said: ‘We hope everyone could be understanding [about how] public hospitals have done their best to use more manpower to handle this situation. We are very sorry for causing discomfort to patients.’
Medical staff transport a Covid-19 patient on a stretcher at the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong (Picture: Emmanuel Serna/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock)
A photo, circulating on Facebook on Friday, showed six body bags left on stretchers
Covid-19 patients seen laying on beds outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong (Picture: Emmanuel Serna/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock)