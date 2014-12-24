/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Bodo militants attack which killed 55

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Major Shaitan Singh, Dec 24, 2014.

    Major Shaitan Singh

    Major Shaitan Singh SENIOR MEMBER

    Indefinite curfew was clamped in the area lying under four police stations of Sonitpur district.

    Militants killed atleast 55 people on Tuesday in Assam's Kokrajhar and Sonitpur districts.

    Speaking to the press, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he will be leaving for Assam at around 4pm to take stock of the situation.

    "I will leave around 4 pm for Assam. The government condemns the brutal and cowardly attacks," Rajnath Singh said.

    [​IMG]

    Assam Live: Pranab, PM Modi condemn Bodo militants attack which killed 55
     
    GR!FF!N

    GR!FF!N ELITE MEMBER

    the actual figure is over 64 Dead.. :(
     
    root

    root FULL MEMBER

    RIP.Where is police why they are not doing anything death toll is rising and rising.
     
    rockstar08

    rockstar08 BANNED

    in the OP post there is pic of kid , they shoot the kid too :(
     
    PakGuns

    PakGuns FULL MEMBER

    10-kids...:(
     
    rockstar08

    rockstar08 BANNED

    bloody A$$holes why they kill kids :pissed:
    all terrorists are same and deserve to get shot in the head
     
    Pakistani shaheens

    Pakistani shaheens FULL MEMBER

    Who are these bodo?
     
    anant_s

    anant_s SENIOR MEMBER

    Bodo militants is armed outfit pursuing a demand for homeland for BODO ethnic group in state of Assam.
    read more here.
     
    The_Sidewinder

    The_Sidewinder SENIOR MEMBER

    kurup

    kurup ELITE MEMBER

    Rest in Peace to the civilians .
     
    Pakistani shaheens

    Pakistani shaheens FULL MEMBER

    thanks for the info buddy.....any way its always painful when innocent kids becomes a victim of such barbarians.
    We can feel your pain...
    RIP to those who died in this tragic incidence :(
     
    Sinnerman108

    Sinnerman108 SENIOR MEMBER

    Human life is cheap.

    Brown people die .. without any end.
     
    anant_s

    anant_s SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    True, as recent spate of violence in sub-continent has shown, children have become easy targets for extremists, after security agencies have started to adopt specific strategies against them.
    It also tells how desperate morons adopting violence are to keep them relevant (not to mention news headlines). They are after blood and body count, i guess no society should show any mercy in dealing with elements like these, irrespective of their agenda.
    Attacking children, women and elderly is the Worst act of Cowardice.
     
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Dr. Strangelove

    Dr. Strangelove SENIOR MEMBER

    Rest in Peace
     
