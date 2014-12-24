Indefinite curfew was clamped in the area lying under four police stations of Sonitpur district. Militants killed atleast 55 people on Tuesday in Assam's Kokrajhar and Sonitpur districts. Speaking to the press, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he will be leaving for Assam at around 4pm to take stock of the situation. "I will leave around 4 pm for Assam. The government condemns the brutal and cowardly attacks," Rajnath Singh said. Assam Live: Pranab, PM Modi condemn Bodo militants attack which killed 55