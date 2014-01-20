What's new

Bodies of men martyred in fake operation exhumed in Occupied Kashmir

3 labourers were martyred in staged operation by Indian forces in July, bodies handed over to families


PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE


SRINAGAR:
The bodies of three Kashmiri civilians martyred in a staged gunfight by Indian forces in July were exhumed and handed over to their families on Saturday, officials said.
The three men – Imtiyaz Ahmad, 21, Abrar Ahmad, 25, and Abrar Khatana, 18 – were shot dead in Amshipora village in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on July 18, with authorities initially claiming that they were "militants".
After two months of protests by their families, who said the victims were labourers with no connection to any militant outfits, the Indian military admitted its wrongdoing on Sept. 18.
In a statement, the army said the men were labourers from Rajouri, an area in occupied Jammu region, and that its personnel had overstepped their authority by exceeding the powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
Earlier this week, regional police chief Vijay Kumar confirmed that DNA tests had proven the victims’ identities and their bodies would be exhumed and handed over to their families.
Lingering questions
Despite the Sept. 29 arrest of two people on charges of “criminal conspiracy” in the case, questions still remain over the initial claims made by Indian forces.
In particular, the weapons and ammunitions said to have been found in the victims’ possession at the time of the “operation” remain a point of contention.
The official statement issued after the staged killings said that all “recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.”
The consequent admission of wrongdoing gives rise to questions over how the arms and ammunition were “recovered” from the labourers, with officials either unwilling or unable to provide a credible explanation.
Police chief Vijay Kumar was not available for comment despite repeated attempts by Anadolu Agency, while Amrit Pal Singh, senior superintendent of police for Shopian district, said he was "busy" in a meeting.

3 labourers were martyred in staged operation by Indian forces in July, bodies handed over to families
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Apr 29, 2019
7,161
14
15,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hindustan is a dark stain on humanity. Hindu nationalism is a dark stain on humanity.

Curse the British and Mughals for their leniency. Gandhi's connivance and Nehru's silver tongue forged this reality. Their services are no longer needed as the saffron clad brahminist filth emerges centre stage to reveal what was suspected all along. India is a proud and unashamed fascist state.
 
O

Osiris

Sep 16, 2015
2,216
-29
1,911
Country
India
Location
United States
I S I said:
they admitted only one. just wonder how many thousand fake operations are still under their sleeves.
Click to expand...
No , there have been multiple incidences, where Indian army has admitted a staged encounter and punished the guilty soldiers.

Question - Has Pakistan army ever punished its soldiers for staged encounters ? Could you give us some examples? let say from Operation search light or war on terror in tribal areas ?
 
