Bodies of COVID-19 victims being dumped in Ganga India.

Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -gov't document


By Krishna N. Das

3 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government letter seen by Reuters says, in the first official acknowledgement of the alarming practice, which it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in remote areas.


FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective suit touches the body of his relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges river, which is considered holy in Hinduism, have shocked the country, reeling under the world’s worst surge in COVID-19 cases.

Although media reports have linked the increase in the number of bodies found floating in the river and its tributaries in recent days to the pandemic, India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths.

“The administration has information that bodies of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 or any other disease are being thrown into rivers instead of being disposed of as per proper rituals,” a senior state official, Manoj Kumar Singh, said in a letter dated May 14 to district heads that was reviewed by Reuters.

“As a result, bodies have been recovered from rivers in many places.”

Singh was not immediately reachable for comment.

The acknowledgment comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on officials to strengthen healthcare resources in rural areas and step up surveillance as the virus spreads rapidly in those areas after ravaging the cities. [L1N2N2023]

Uttar Pradesh, home to more people than Brazil or Pakistan, has been badly hit by India’s dramatic second surge in COVID-19 cases. Health experts say many cases are now going undetected in the villages of Uttar Pradesh, where most of its people live.

Singh in the memo to district heads said a lack of funds to buy materials like firewood for cremation, religious beliefs in some communities, and families abandoning COVID-19 victims for fear of the disease, were among the likely reasons for the surge in body dumpings.

He asked village-level officials to ensure no corpses are thrown into water and said the state government would pay poor families of the dead 5,000 rupees ($68) each to cremate or bury bodies. The state has also asked police to patrol rivers to stop the practice.

India has been officially reporting around 4,000 deaths each day from the disease for nearly two weeks, but health experts say the toll is likely much higher due to poor testing in rural areas and other factors.

The jump in deaths has in many places led to backlogs at crematoriums and multiplied the cost of last rites.

Uttar Pradesh spokesman Navneet Sehgal on Saturday denied local media reports that as many as 2,000 corpses of potential COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the state and neighbouring Bihar in recent days.

“We keep recovering 10 to 20 bodies every now and then,” Sehgal told Reuters, adding that some riverside villages did not cremate their dead due to Hindu traditions during some periods of religious significance.

Bihar officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by Saurabh Sharma; Editing by Euan Rocha, William Maclean
 
313ghazi said:
These people are beyond disgusting. Throwing diseased bodies into clean water.
You know your right. Vile is the word for it. Can you imagine if we did this? Imagine having 500 million discharging all the sewer in to Indus River. Then millions of us go plunging into the filth of the Indus in some crazy notion that it will clean us. Frankly I would puke just looking at the river leave alone jumping in it to wash my soul. Then to finish off the beastial habits we start throwing the diseased bodies of our dead. Just fcukin shocking.
 
hunter_hunted

hunter_hunted

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 2, 2010
3,887
-1
4,633
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
You know your right. Vile is the word for it. Can you imagine if we did this? Imagine having 500 million discharging all the sewer in to Indus River. Then millions of us go plunging into the filth of the Indus in some crazy notion that it will clean us. Frankly I would puke just looking at the river leave alone jumping in it to wash my soul. Then to finish off the beastial habits we start throwing the diseased bodies of our dead. Just fcukin shocking.
Wait for some Hindu to come and tell us "look on the plus side Dogs are getting fed and River is being fertilized by decomposing matter"
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,542
-3
23,690
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
You know your right. Vile is the word for it. Can you imagine if we did this? Imagine having 500 million discharging all the sewer in to Indus River. Then millions of us go plunging into the filth of the Indus in some crazy notion that it will clean us. Frankly I would puke just looking at the river leave alone jumping in it to wash my soul. Then to finish off the beastial habits we start throwing the diseased bodies of our dead. Just fcukin shocking.
Some of the dead these indians were dumping were their own family members. Their own mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters etc.
 
