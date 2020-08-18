/ Register

Boat capsizes on lake in Pakistan, 10 dead

    an hour ago

    KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A small boat carrying local tourists capsized on a lake in southern Pakistan on Monday, leaving 10 passengers dead and another three missing, police said.

    Usman Tanveer, a local official, said the boat on Keenjhar Lake was overcrowded. He said rescuers are still searching the water.

    Such accidents are common in Pakistan, where rickety wooden boats are often used to transport goods and people on rivers and lakes. Most operate without life jackets.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Rescue workers and volunteers gather to search bodies following a boat capsized in Kenjhar Lake, some 122 kilometers (75 miles) east of Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A small boat carrying members from a Pakistani family capsized in Keenjhar Lake in southern Sindh province on Monday, leaving some people dead and few missing, police said.

    [​IMG]
    People gather outside a morgue to see their relatives who died in a boat capsized, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A small boat carrying members from a Pakistani family capsized in Keenjhar Lake in southern Sindh province on Monday, leaving some people dead and few missing, police said.

    https://apnews.com/eeac066dbebbb1ede06af9282117035f
     
    Additional information

    The motorboat was ferrying 10 women and three children, along with the boatman, from the banks of the lake to the shrine on Noori Jam Tamachi at the lake's centre.

    The bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the lake by local divers.

    According to the police, the bereaved families, belonging to Mehmoodabad, Karachi, had arrived to the lake in a bus.

    The lake is a popular tourism spot, attracting most of its visitors from the provincial capital, who often make their way there on day trips.

    https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2020/...-over--crowded-boat-capsizes-in-keenjhar-lake
     
    rip
     
