Boat capsizes on lake in Pakistan, 10 dead





Rescue workers and volunteers gather to search bodies following a boat capsized in Kenjhar Lake, some 122 kilometers (75 miles) east of Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A small boat carrying members from a Pakistani family capsized in Keenjhar Lake in southern Sindh province on Monday, leaving some people dead and few missing, police said.

People gather outside a morgue to see their relatives who died in a boat capsized, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A small boat carrying members from a Pakistani family capsized in Keenjhar Lake in southern Sindh province on Monday, leaving some people dead and few missing, police said.