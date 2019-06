বিএনপি আগামীতে সব নির্বাচনে অংশ নেবে

But now they are thinking positively about participating in all the elections

The decision is being taken to utilize the minimum space of democracy without completely leaving the field

The elections of Dhaka and Chittagong City Corporation will be held at the end of this year or early next year. It is known that BNP will take part in the election

Because the organization needs to be strengthened to go to the movement to demand the national election, therefore the decision to weaken the organization by boycotting the elections and the BNP does not want to take

The nationalist party believes in the change of government through elections