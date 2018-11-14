What's new

BNP leaders are contacting to join AL: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Published: 03 Jul 2021, 10:04
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul QuaderFacebook

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders from different levels are contacting them from behind to join the party, reports BSS.

“BNP is daydreaming of staging a 1/11-like incident through creating unrest in the country.

On the contrary, BNP leaders at all levels are communicating behind the scene to join Awami League,” he said during the regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence.

Quader said as BNP is a party of conspirators, they smell conspiracy everywhere.

“As BNP had searched for various undemocratic paths to sustain their stay in state power, in the same way, they are still walking on the dark alleyways becoming desperate to retain power”, said the general secretary of Awami League.

About BNP leaders’ remarks that there is no crisis in BNP over leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, the Awami League general secretary said making the remarks showing hints that there is something wrong.

Asked about BNP’s announcement of waging movement for realising people’s rights, the minister said when protecting people’s life is the highest priority in the wake coronavirus crisis, BNP is threatening to wage a movement.

He said as BNP cannot read the people’s mind set and real situation, they are getting isolated from people’s expectation day by day.

When BNP was in power, snatching people’s rights was the party’s politics, but bringing smile on the face of people by realising their rights is the politics of the Awami League and prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

Ah...smells like pure dictatorship
 
