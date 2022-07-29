What's new

BNP: Incorrect population size presented to show higher per capita income

This BNP is becoming more of a joke with every passing day.


Govt to announce population size Wednesday

For the first time in the country, the work of population census started digitally on May 15
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the government has kept the population size low in the Population and Housing Census 2022 only to show high per capita income.

“The country’s population is presented lower [than the actual figure] to show high per capita income. We usually calculate 180 million people in our country. But it’ll be helpful to show much more per capita income if the population is counted as 160 million,” he said.

The BNP secretary general made the remarks at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office reacting to the preliminary data of the census.

He also said the planning minister himself admitted that the census calculation was not correct. “The data was not collected properly by going from house to house."

Earlier, on Wednesday, the provisional data of the census was revealed by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

According to the preliminary report of the census, the county’s total population is 165,158,616 with a 1.22% growth rate in place of the previous 1.37%."
 

