BNP incompetent and Awami League is a puppet of India

Aug 30, 2020Kazi Zafar did not accept Bharreta's claim; He has been vocal against Indian aggression all his life, said the founder of the Public Health Center. Zairullah Chowdhury. He said, BNP is a weak party. The Awami League has come to power by the grace of India by depriving the people of their right to vote. As a result, Bangladesh is gradually being sold to India. He was speaking at a memorial service on the occasion of the 5th death anniversary of Jatiya Party chairman and former prime minister Kazi Zafar Ahmed. He added, No one is speaking out against Indian aggression and hegemony. If Kazi Zafar Ahmed had survived, he would have spoken out against this Indian aggression. Jatiya Party Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider presided over the commemoration meeting held at the conference hall of the National Press Club. BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, spokesperson of the 20-party alliance, spoke as a special guest. Among others, Jatiya Party Presidium member Ahsan Habib Lincoln, Jagpa President Khandaker Lutfar Rahman, Advocate Shafiur Rahman Bhuiyan, Advocate Ruhul Amin, Selim Master, Labor Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran and others spoke.Dr. Jafrullah said, this government is a puppet government of India. They have to listen to what India says. Because Tarato was not elected. At the suggestion of India, they came to power by day and night by their grace. Now they have to do everything as they say. Recently we saw their Marubbi Harshavardhana come from India. The nation did not know what he said. But I can guess that he was told to keep quiet. Can't make much noise. He has said that Teesta cannot be mentioned. Indian vehicles will pass through Bangladesh and no tax will be paid. The government is also silent.Jafrullah said angrily, "I don't know which way the BNP is going." If India does not move away from the politics of flattery, the BNP will end. If the BNP is to survive, it has to talk about the people of this country. We have to be vocal against Indian aggression and hegemony. This was the politics of Ziaur Rahman. Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani had a long march against Farakka. Shaheed Ziaur Rahman was the patron saint. Kazi Zafar Ahmed was vocal on the streets against Indian hegemony. So I will tell the BNP not to sit at home and take to the streets in September with the demands of the people. The people must be by their side. He said that India has benefited a lot in the business of liberation war consciousness. They have nothing more to gain. India should be grateful. If there was Pakistan, Assam would have been separated from India for so long. It cannot be said yet. Bangladesh should stand by the freedom fighters. This is one of the consciousness of our liberation war.Dr. Jafrullah said the prime minister often spoke of distorting history. But he himself is distorting history. He said that the 6 points are the brainchild of Bangabandhu. That's not right. Economist Akhlaqur Rahman, Chattar, Anisuzzaman and a few other CSP officers assisted in formulating the 6 points.In his speech, Mostafa Jamal Haider said that the nation is going through an extreme crisis today. There is no democracy in the country, there is no rule of law. Corruption has affected all sectors. In this situation, there is no alternative to the movement against this illegitimate government. Whose fault is this government still sitting like a jagddal stone, now is not the time for trial. Politics is no longer confined to the borders of the country. Politics has now become an international issue. So considering everything, we have to be vocal on the streets this time. The people's government must be established through a united movement.Speaking as the special guest, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said Kazi Zafar Ahmed was a struggling public leader. He is a pioneer in the struggle for the rights of the people. Jatiya Party presidium member Ahsan Habib Lincoln said the current prime minister has repeatedly cheated the nation. He said during the dialogue, I am the daughter of the father of the nation Bangabandhu. You trust me, believe me. I will give the gift of fair selection. He then gave an election in which the vote ended at night, not during the day. There is no other place in the world with such a big history of cheating with the nation. He called for a strong movement in the streets again to demand a caretaker government. Labor Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran said the government was busy subjugating India. He is protecting the interests of India by selling the interests of the country.On the occasion of the 5th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Kazi Jafal Ahmed, his friends and colleagues organized a virtual discussion titled 'Old Day Stories'. Nobel Peace Prize winner took part in this virtual discussion on social media Facebook. Muhammad Yunus, President of the Workers Party of Bangladesh Rashed Khan Menon, President of the Jatiya Party (Qazi Zafar) Mostafa Jamal Haider, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, expatriate educationist Atiqur Rahman Salu and Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury. Kazi Jaya Ahmed, the daughter of Kazi Jafar Ahmed, conducted this virtual discussion titled 'Kazi Jafar Ahmed, the brightest in history'.Nobel laureate. Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to his friend, saying, 'He was my special friend. I had a class friend, we were students of the same batch. I was a resident student of SM Hall, Kazi Zafar was a student of it. He used to come almost for political reasons. Then there were meetings, conversations, acquaintances started on the occasion of the hall. Even if it is friendship, friendship becomes a special friendship. I did not do student politics. So there was no reason to have a relationship with him.Kazi Zafar raised the issue of underground politics. Yunus said there was a PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) flight from Chittagong. He used to stop in Comilla in the middle of coming to Dhaka. I was coming to Dhaka from Chittagong on a flight, stopped at Comilla. Those passengers of Comilla have landed. Passengers from Comilla to Dhaka got up. I noticed in him that a man with a beard and mustache was looking at me in a sheet. I do not understand, why stare? The one next to me, bowed his head and said - I'm in the underground, you don't say anything. I just knew this, I didn't understand it before. This is Kazi Zafar. Then I realized what an underground thing is. ##