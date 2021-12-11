Black_cats
Published on 12:11 AM, December 12, 2021
BNP expresses outrage over Chinese ambassador's remarks 'favouring' Bangladesh govt
Star Digital Report
BNP yesterday expressed outrage and surprise over comments made by the Chinese Ambassador over Bangladesh and the current government.
In a press statement, signed by BNP's Senior Joint General Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizbi, the party made its stance clear.
"A video statement of the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh has come to the notice of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). We, like all pro-democracy people, are outraged and surprised by his comments about Bangladesh and the government," reads the statement.
"Democracy, equality, human rights and social justice are the key elements of our great Liberation War that cost lives and sacrifices of millions of martyrs. At a time when this illegal government is continuously depriving the entire country of all these rights, the unrealistic statement made by the Chinese Ambassador in favour of the present government has deeply angered and hurt the people," it said.
Terming the government "fascist", the statement said, the current government has snatched the voting rights of people and destroyed democracy in the country.
What China does in the country is its concern, it said, adding that the people of Bangladesh have traditionally exercised their rights through free and fair elections.
Therefore, people of the country and Bangladesh Nationalist Party expect that China will stand by the people and not the "illegal" government -- for the sake of free elections, human rights and democracy, BNP said.
