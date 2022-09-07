BNP: AL seeking India’s help to stay in power against Bangladesh's interests, dignity

BNP: Seeking India’s help to stay in power against Bangladesh's interests, dignity​

Rizvi says the government has been indulging in a plot against the country’s independence and sovereigntyFile PhotoUNBAugust 21, 2022 9:59 PMBNP on Sunday said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen’s plea to India to keep the Awami League government in power is against the interests and dignity of an independent and sovereign country.Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the foreign minister just created a ground for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to seek India’s favour during her visit to New Delhi next month to prop up her government again without voting.He also said the government has been indulging in a plot against the country’s independence and sovereignty.“Bangladesh is an independent sovereign state, not an organ of any other state. It depends on the desire of people whether or not the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh remains in power,” the BNP leader said.Earlier at a Janmashtami program in Chittagong on Thursday, FM Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Hasina so she can stay in power.Rizvi said the foreign minister’s remark has exposed the government’s knee-jerk foreign policy.In the wake of the ministers’ different comments on his statement, the BNP leader said the foreign minister reaffirmed that he did not say anything wrong and he took the responsibility for what he said.“Sheikh Hasina has entrusted him (Momen) with the responsibility for lobbying in this regard. Sheikh Hasina is going to India in September to curry its favour to remain in power. Abdul Momen has created the ground for it,” he observed.Slamming the ruling party leaders for their comments that Momen is no one of the Awami League, Rizvi said the foreign minister became the MP from Sylhet city seat with the party ticket as he is the No-1 member of the Awami League’s Sylhet city unit. “He (Momen) did not give his statement personally as he did it using the position of the foreign minister.”He said the foreign minister's statement has made it clear to the people that the current government is staying in power with the help of foreign governments. “The foreign minister has also made it clear that they want to remain in power without voting in the days to come. The government has become an enemy of the people because it has been in power by force at gunpoint for 13 years with the help of different countries.”Let us wait for Sheikh Hasina to return from India and see what she brings for Bangladeshi people, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says on prime minister’s state visitBNP Secretary General Mirza FakhrulUNBSeptember 6, 2022 7:07 PMBNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the Awami League government has failed to resolve the outstanding issues with India as it lacks public support."The Bangladesh government has not been able to solve the common and outstanding issues that we have with India, including sharing of common rivers’ waters and the killing of Bangladeshi citizens along the border, since it does not have public support. That is the big reason,” he said.The BNP leader also said the government has so far failed to strike a strong bargain with the neighbouring country for overcoming the problems as people are not with it.He made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath along with the leaders of the newly formed partial committee of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal.BNP announced a five-member partial committee of its voluntary wing, Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal, making SM Zilani and Rajib Ahsan its president and the general secretary, respectively, on Sunday.About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, Fakhrul said every time she has gone to India giving people a lot of hope about singing Teesta and many other deals, but that has not happened so far.He said Bangladesh was supposed to get $8 billion from India under lines of credit, but the country has received a part of this credit. “There is no further progress in this regard. These things depend on the people's power. Had the people supported this government, all the work would have already been done."As journalists sought his comment on Sheik Hasina's current tour and BNP’s expectations, he said: "I say again, let her come back and see what she brings for the people of Bangladesh."Earlier, on Monday morning, Sheikh Hasina went to New Delhi on a four-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.The prime minister had bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart on Tuesday at Hyderabad House, and the two countries signed seven MoUs, demonstrating cooperation in a number of areas including water sharing of the Kushiyara River.