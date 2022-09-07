What's new

BNP: AL seeking India’s help to stay in power against Bangladesh's interests, dignity

BNP: Seeking India’s help to stay in power against Bangladesh's interests, dignity​

Rizvi says the government has been indulging in a plot against the country’s independence and sovereignty

Bnp Party Flag 1

File Photo Syed Zakir Hossain/Dhaka Tribune
UNB
August 21, 2022 9:59 PM

BNP on Sunday said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen’s plea to India to keep the Awami League government in power is against the interests and dignity of an independent and sovereign country.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the foreign minister just created a ground for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to seek India’s favour during her visit to New Delhi next month to prop up her government again without voting.

He also said the government has been indulging in a plot against the country’s independence and sovereignty.
“Bangladesh is an independent sovereign state, not an organ of any other state. It depends on the desire of people whether or not the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh remains in power,” the BNP leader said.

Earlier at a Janmashtami program in Chittagong on Thursday, FM Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Hasina so she can stay in power.

Rizvi said the foreign minister’s remark has exposed the government’s knee-jerk foreign policy.
In the wake of the ministers’ different comments on his statement, the BNP leader said the foreign minister reaffirmed that he did not say anything wrong and he took the responsibility for what he said.

“Sheikh Hasina has entrusted him (Momen) with the responsibility for lobbying in this regard. Sheikh Hasina is going to India in September to curry its favour to remain in power. Abdul Momen has created the ground for it,” he observed.

Slamming the ruling party leaders for their comments that Momen is no one of the Awami League, Rizvi said the foreign minister became the MP from Sylhet city seat with the party ticket as he is the No-1 member of the Awami League’s Sylhet city unit. “He (Momen) did not give his statement personally as he did it using the position of the foreign minister.”

He said the foreign minister's statement has made it clear to the people that the current government is staying in power with the help of foreign governments. “The foreign minister has also made it clear that they want to remain in power without voting in the days to come. The government has become an enemy of the people because it has been in power by force at gunpoint for 13 years with the help of different countries.”

BNP: Lack of public support making govt unable to resolve outstanding issues with India​

Let us wait for Sheikh Hasina to return from India and see what she brings for Bangladeshi people, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says on prime minister’s state visit


Fakhrul1

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Dhaka Tribune
UNB
September 6, 2022 7:07 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the Awami League government has failed to resolve the outstanding issues with India as it lacks public support.
"The Bangladesh government has not been able to solve the common and outstanding issues that we have with India, including sharing of common rivers’ waters and the killing of Bangladeshi citizens along the border, since it does not have public support. That is the big reason,” he said.

The BNP leader also said the government has so far failed to strike a strong bargain with the neighbouring country for overcoming the problems as people are not with it.
He made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath along with the leaders of the newly formed partial committee of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal.

BNP announced a five-member partial committee of its voluntary wing, Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal, making SM Zilani and Rajib Ahsan its president and the general secretary, respectively, on Sunday.

About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, Fakhrul said every time she has gone to India giving people a lot of hope about singing Teesta and many other deals, but that has not happened so far.

He said Bangladesh was supposed to get $8 billion from India under lines of credit, but the country has received a part of this credit. “There is no further progress in this regard. These things depend on the people's power. Had the people supported this government, all the work would have already been done."

As journalists sought his comment on Sheik Hasina's current tour and BNP’s expectations, he said: "I say again, let her come back and see what she brings for the people of Bangladesh."
Earlier, on Monday morning, Sheikh Hasina went to New Delhi on a four-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The prime minister had bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart on Tuesday at Hyderabad House, and the two countries signed seven MoUs, demonstrating cooperation in a number of areas including water sharing of the Kushiyara River.

BAL party has kneeled down to India for India to use its influence with America so that the latter withdraws its sanctions on our RAB and others.

What will happen then? The BAL party will then arrange another voter-less midnight election without fearing the opposition people.

This Hasina has many tricks on her sleeve. We will see how her tricks can give her another term without an election.

Bloody idiot!!!

@UKBengali, @mb444, @bananarepublic and other shameless BAL cronies, enjoy a fair election and lose it forever. The only problem will remain alive. The next govt will have to plan hard to pay back the loans.
 
Yes that's why I have a possible scenerio! And that is a national unity Govt. But how it will be done? If Hasina retire after this term , military must have to intervene , and make such govt with some good and patriotic people ( if any though) , and then will handover the power to them.

In this govt all parties will have their representative.

As Jafarullah said , no one can take part in election ( of this govt) in near future , so probably we can have a fair election after 2/3 years.

Also the poison tree named parliamentary system must be abolished under such national unity govt by making an amendment in our constitution.

We must have to return to presidential form of democracy after this cool down period under national unity govt!

Only then the political parties will be suppressed , as in presidential form , officially executive brunch is separated from legislative brunch.

And president will be elected by direct vote of people! So no reliance for him to flatter every political criminals all over Bangladesh to win constituency.

Parliamentary system and FPTP is the worst system for a third world extremely corrupted country!

It's time to kick out the ego that we are superior to others.

It's time to accept the reality.
 
The parliamentary system works finely in India, the UK, and many other countries.

Why not in Bangladesh? The issue is the quality of our people. Whatever system is introduced our people will dilute it with infighting, quarreling, and other mischievous things.

Whoever is in power and whoever others are out of it are basically the same group of people with similar traits in their character.
 
In Bangladesh it won't work because it's heavily dependent on political parties.

So the party leader needs to appease local goons.

If there is a presidential form , people can directly vote for president and can elect him.

And president doesn't need to appease local thugs to win the elections!

Pakistan and Indian people aren't corrupted like us . They aren't cultist like us.

We are a group of cult followers and can't think beyond cult leaders.

That's why parliamentary system won't work here.

That's why I suggested people to stop suffering from superiority complex.

We might be kind in nature. But we are basically imbecile compared to even Indian and Pakistanis , let alone the people of developed nation!

তবে আমাদের সবচেয়ে বড় সুবিধা এটাই যে আমরা যে নির্বোধ সেইটাও আমরা জানি না!

বেশি কিছু বলতে গেলে এখানে আমাকে দুই পক্ষের ধোলাই খেতে হবে। তাই আর বেশি না বলাই ভাল
 
It will not be as easy this time as the previous two elections. From what I have gathered news about the plan of BNP for the next election, they will agitate for neutral election time govt. to the end but will not make the mistake of boycotting the election rather will fight against all the attempts to rig the vote like BAL had done in the previous election without much hassle from BNP. BNP is now prioritizing organizing their grassroot party structure and come out in a big way just before the election. For this, they are now avoiding clash with Govt. to preserve their strength despite much effort by the BAL to use their cadres and police force to crackdown on BNP, putting them in jail and weaken them. Last few days, BNP organized huge demonstration and rallies all across the country as part of their policy to rejuvenate their party workers and outreach to common people. Daily Star made a headline about this a few days ago.

BNP back to streets​


BNP and other opposition parties are determined this time not to allow BAL to make free goals on empty field like they did in 2014 and 2019 elections.
 
@Homo Sapiens , I think when chaos starts between these political parties, military will take power.

Later they will appoint a technocrat govt like Fakhruddin regime.

But it will not be non political. Rather all parties will have representatives ( of course by force imo) with a technocrat head ( let's say Younus ) as Jafarullah proposed!

So you have any opinion on the nation unity govt proposed by Dr Jafarullah?

Remember Fakhruddin regime was result of logi boitha?
 
It will fail just it had failed in 2007-2008. There is no way to bridge the gap between BAL and BNP to reach an agreement on anything. Military taking power will not solve anything, only postpone the crisis for a few years with much damage to the economy. What Bangladesh need is a people's power movement like we had in 1990 forcing Ershad out of power. BNP and other opposition parties need to provide direction and people from all walk of life need to come out with determination to not to allow vote rigging. This happened in Maldives in 2018 election when incumbent govt. tried to rig the vote but people foiled those attempt and opposition won unexpectedly there. For this to happen BNP lead alliance need to give common people hope that they are willing to fight to the end unlike two previous elections which were a policy disaster on part of BNP.
 
Well yes . But this time for restoration of presidential form of democracy, where political parties will be less influential!
 

