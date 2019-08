BNP against providing land to India for Agartala airport

Fakhrul said their party is not ‘optimistic’ about getting any positive outcome to resolve the outstanding problems with India from the visit of its External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.



“We’ve been hearing for 10-12 years that the Awami League government’s relation with India reached the highest level, but we still didn’t get the fair share of water from the Teesta River. Border killing could not be stopped as no step has been taken to remove the trade deficit with India,” he said.



The BNP leader said Bangladesh’s no pending issue with India has so far been resolved. “But India solved its own problems with us. That's why we can't be optimistic and we also don’t expect much from this visit."