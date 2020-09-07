Pakistan Ka Beta
GILGIT: A nationalist leader and head of a banned organisation has announced abandoning his movement, and offered an apology to people of Gilgit-Baltistan over his anti-state activities.
Talking to journalists in Gilgit the other day, Abdul Hameed Khan, head of banned Balawaristan National Front (BNF), said Pakistan was protector of GB people’s rights, and that Indian spy agency RAW was trying to create instability in the region.
“During my exile, 25,000 Euros was paid to me monthly by RAW to create unrest and instability in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, I used the money to support students by paying their tuition fees, and other needy people,” said Mr Hameed, who ended his 23-year-old foreign exile and returned to GB.
He said he was misled, and played into the hands of the enemy.
“I realised the intentions of India and decided to return to Pakistan,” he added.
He sought apology from the nation, and appealed to the youth to fail conspiracies of enemy against Pakistan.
“India cannot be sincere with the people of GB,” he said. “Pakistan is our country as it protects our rights, so I appeal to the youth to be loyal with the country.”
Mr Hameed thanked the security agencies, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army chief for supporting his return to Pakistan.
BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit
2 days ago Pamir Times
With reporting by Abdul Rahman Bukhari
GILGIT: Abdul Hameed Khan, leader of his own faction of the Balawaristan National Front (BNF), has renounced his party’s decades long ideology of creating a separate state named “Balawaristan” comprising of the northern mountain regions of Pakistan.
The BNF leader, who had returned to Pakistan after years in self-exile, has reportedly told journalists in Gilgit today at a local hotel that he was being paid 25,000 Euros each month by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Indian spy agency, to crate unrest and instability in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.
The Press Release mentions Hameed as saying that he used the money obtained from RAW to support students by paying their tuition fees, and needy people by spending the money on their welfare.
GILGIT: Abdul Hameed Khan, sitting in the center, during a discussion with a group of journalists
According to a press release issued after the meeting, Abdul Hameed Khan has said that he was misled and played in the hands of the enemy.
He has reportedly said that he repents his past activities. The press release says that he has also sought apology for engaging in anti-state activities in the past.
It is pertinent to note that Abdul Hameed Khan had been taken into custody after he returned form Europe in February 2019, where he had spent years living in self-imposed exile.
Copy of the press release (In Urdu language) issued after the meeting Hameed’s meeting with the journalists
