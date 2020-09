BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit- 2020

“During my exile, 25,000 Euros was paid to me monthly by RAW to create unrest and instability in Gilgit-Baltistan.

BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit

The BNF leader, who had returned to Pakistan after years in self-exile, has reportedly told journalists in Gilgit today at a local hotel that he was being paid 25,000 Euros each month by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Indian spy agency, to crate unrest and instability in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

: A nationalist leader and head of a banned organisation has announced abandoning his movement, and offered an apology to people of Gilgit-Baltistan over his anti-state activities.Talking to journalists in Gilgit the other day, Abdul Hameed Khan, head of banned Balawaristan National Front (BNF), said Pakistan was protector of GB people’s rights, and that Indian spy agency RAW was trying to create instability in the region.However, I used the money to support students by paying their tuition fees, and other needy people,” said Mr Hameed, who ended his 23-year-old foreign exile and returned to GB.He said he was misled, and played into the hands of the enemy.ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER AD“India cannot be sincere with the people of GB,” he said. “Pakistan is our country as it protects our rights, so I appeal to the youth to be loyal with the country.”2 days ago Pamir Times : Abdul Hameed Khan, leader of his own faction of the Balawaristan National Front (BNF), has renounced his party’s decades long ideology of creating a separate state named “Balawaristan” comprising of the northern mountain regions of Pakistan.The Press Release mentions Hameed as saying that he used the money obtained from RAW to support students by paying their tuition fees, and needy people by spending the money on their welfare. GILGIT: Abdul Hameed Khan, sitting in the center, during a discussion with a group of journalistsAccording to a press release issued after the meeting, Abdul Hameed Khan has said that he was misled and played in the hands of the enemy.He has reportedly said that he repents his past activities. The press release says that he has also sought apology for engaging in anti-state activities in the past.It is pertinent to note that Abdul Hameed Khan had been taken into custody after he returned form Europe in February 2019, where he had spent years living in self-imposed exile.