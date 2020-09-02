BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit- 2020

“During my exile, 25,000 Euros was paid to me monthly by RAW to create unrest and instability in Gilgit-Baltistan.

BNF’s leader Abdul Hameed Khan renounces his separatist ideology, returns to Gilgit

The BNF leader, who had returned to Pakistan after years in self-exile, has reportedly told journalists in Gilgit today at a local hotel that he was being paid 25,000 Euros each month by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Indian spy agency, to crate unrest and instability in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.