BNA chief arrested.

hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
People have to understand, the Afghan Republic led by anti Pakistan state determined to ally with India against Pakistan with the presence of NATO and the U.S was a long term strategic threat if not all out nightmare for us


It had to fall or change, now it wouldn't change so our only option was it's fall



So last year when Afghanistan collapsed it meant billions of Indians investment down the drain and lost
It meant multiple Indian embassys and spy holes destroyed
It meant the end of NATO on our borders
It meant the end of the U.S on our borders
It meant the end of a afghan Republic who was linked to our enemies plotting against us

The TTp, BLA etc were supported by the Afghan state and NDS, their destruction meant the end of money being funneled to these groups




Now let's be clear THEIR WOULD BE FALLOUT, what's happening now is the fall out it will last a period of at least 5 years

But in the meantime we will gradually degrade and destroy our enemies, we will cause afghans infinite more pain then they cause us, the same with the TTP and BLA types


Our biggest headache is our own political jungle stupidity, PDM MANHOOSI and economic stupidity compounded by floods


We need a strong, patriotic party back in charge with a strong majority to make changes and pull the rug from these ETHNOCENTRIC JAHILAT parties and so called nationalist idiots
 
villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
hussain0216 said:
Our biggest headache is our own political jungle stupidity, PDM MANHOOSI and economic stupidity compounded by floods
If only we had so much foresight. If not the general public, at least the establishment whom we saw as the ultimate guarantor of Pakistan's security no matter what. Their little experiment has damaged the country for many years.

hussain0216 said:
We need a strong, patriotic party back in charge with a strong majority to make changes and pull the rug from these ETHNOCENTRIC JAHILAT parties and so called nationalist idiots
THIS is what I firmly believe as well. Glad to see I am not the only nutter saying this.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
FcopQj0XkAA5CfD.jpg


This is Gulzar Imam

Chief of BRA and BNA
 

