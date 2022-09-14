BNA chief arrested.

People have to understand, the Afghan Republic led by anti Pakistan state determined to ally with India against Pakistan with the presence of NATO and the U.S was a long term strategic threat if not all out nightmare for us





It had to fall or change, now it wouldn't change so our only option was it's fall







So last year when Afghanistan collapsed it meant billions of Indians investment down the drain and lost

It meant multiple Indian embassys and spy holes destroyed

It meant the end of NATO on our borders

It meant the end of the U.S on our borders

It meant the end of a afghan Republic who was linked to our enemies plotting against us



The TTp, BLA etc were supported by the Afghan state and NDS, their destruction meant the end of money being funneled to these groups









Now let's be clear THEIR WOULD BE FALLOUT, what's happening now is the fall out it will last a period of at least 5 years



But in the meantime we will gradually degrade and destroy our enemies, we will cause afghans infinite more pain then they cause us, the same with the TTP and BLA types





Our biggest headache is our own political jungle stupidity, PDM MANHOOSI and economic stupidity compounded by floods





We need a strong, patriotic party back in charge with a strong majority to make changes and pull the rug from these ETHNOCENTRIC JAHILAT parties and so called nationalist idiots