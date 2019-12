Two Type 053H3 (Jiangwei II)-class frigates decommissioned by the China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) have been handed over to the Bangladeshi Navy (BN).The BN said in a statement that the 2,200-ton diesel-powered ships, formerly known as(pennant number 521) and(522), were transferred in a ceremony held on 18 December at the Shenjia Shipyard in Shanghai after being overhauled.The 112 m-long and 12.4 m-wide vessels, which will be renamed BNS(also spelled) and BNSonce in BN service, were set to head to Bangladesh following the handover ceremony.Pennant numbers F 16 and F 19 have been painted on the hulls of the ships, which can reach a top speed of 24 n miles, according to the BN.According to Chinese media, the BN procured the two ex-PLAN frigates under a deal signed in June 2018.In PLAN service the primary armament of the ships consisted of a twin 100 mm gun, eight YJ-83 anti-ship missiles fired from slant-mounted containerised launchers, an octuple launcher for HHQ-7 short-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and four twin 37 mm gun mountings. None of these have been removed, although the YJ-83 and HHQ-7 systems may have been modified in line with the C-802A and FM-90N export versions, particularly with regard to the missiles supplied.