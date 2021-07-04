BN Selects Aselsan's 30mm Smash Gun For Padma class Batch II OPV

Length Overall

Breadth (Mld)

Depth (Mld)

Max. Speed

Draft

Special Feature of Vessel

Contract Signed between KSY & Owner Date

Delivery

Class

Marine Propulsion Diesel Engine Brand & Origin

Engine Power & Quantity

Generator Brand & Origin

Generator Capacity & Quantity

51.60 m.

7.5 m.

4.2 m.

21 knots.

2 m

1 x 30 mm Smash Gun, Aselsan, Turkey and 2 x 12.7 mm CIS 50 Machine Gun.

09 May 2019

31 Dec 2021 (for first two PC)(Extended).

CSS

MTU, Germany.

2270 kw, 2 nos

CAT, England

18 kw, 2 Nos



Aselsan 30mm Smash Gun has been selected for the five Padma class Batch II OPVs. Aselsan still has scope to supply at least 8 more units for BN's future ASuW LPCs and six 2000 tons OPVs. SMASH is a remotely operated stabilized weapon station fitted with 30mm Mk44 Bushmaster-II Canon.SMASH configurations incorporate advanced features as remote operation, built-in electro-optic sensor system for autonomous operation, day and night operation, stabilized turret, automatic target tracking (detect, track and fire on the move) and ballistic computation.SMASH System has a stabilized turret which enables the line-of-sight of the gun to be aimed at the target at all times. Due to the stabilization feature, the system can perform precise firings against stationary or moving targets while the platform is on-the-move.System can be operated remotely by using the remote gun control unit and hence provides gunner protection against counter fire. Besides, SMASH System is capable of firing 200 rounds per minute with its dual feed 30mm automatic cannon.As opposed to fixed sight systems used on 12.7mm STAMP and 25mm STOP systems, SMASH incorporates a seperately stabilized electroptical suit which can move in elevation and azimuth axes relative to gun. This ensures effective firing at long distances by enabling line-of-sight stay on the target at all times, even during the firing where ballistic correction is applied to the gun. The separately stabilized electroptical sight also enables surveillance and target tracking without aiming the gun to the target.Details about Padma class Batch II :-