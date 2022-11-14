What's new

BMW to invest $1.42 billion in China for battery production project

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,060
-12
95,022
Country
China
Location
China

BMW to invest $1.42 billion in China for battery production project​

BMW Group's joint venture in China, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA) has announced that it is going to invest 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) into a new battery production project in Liaoning Province which is situated in China’s northeast region. BMW’s Shenyang production facility is also the company's largest production facility in the world.


Atul Bandhu
Updated Nov 14, 2022 | 07:42 PM IST

BMW Group's joint venture in China, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA) has announced that it is going to invest 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) into a new battery production project in Liaoning Province which is situated in China’s northeast region.

China has taken the lead in the adoption of electric vehicles, especially passenger cars. Recently China’s automaker BYD overtook USA’s Tesla to become the world's top selling EV brand. The world is taking notice of this incremental rise in adoption of passenger electric cars in China and in lieu of this many major automakers are now shifting their paradigm towards the Chinese automotive market.

China is a global production hub for many global brands for parts and components but it has also emerged as the biggest market for passenger electric cars in the world. Now major brands would want to focus on China to cater to this market and set-up localised production units for their eclectic vehicles and their components as well. BMW is one such luxury automaker that has noticed this shift and has turned its focus to set-up a battery production plant in the Liaoning Province of China. This battery production facility in China is likely to serve the interests of the Chinese market and might very well cater to BMW’s global demand as well.

For setting up of this new battery production facility an agreement was signed in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning. The agreement was signed in a ceremony organised for this occasion. According to this signed agreement BBA will expand its battery production capacity in its Shenyang facility.

Commenting on the occasion President and CEO of BMW China, Jochen Gollersaid, "The signing of the investment agreement not only demonstrates our confidence in the long-term perspectives of the Chinese market but also underlines our strong belief that business ties will continue to build bridges between China and Germany".

Franz Decker, President and CEO of BBA, stated that this investment is a "crucial next step" for BMW’s electric mobility plans in Chinda.

This new investment by BMW will be followed by a period of considerable upgrades at the BMW’s production facility Shenyang, which would also include a $2.12 billion facility opening in June next year.

BMW’s Shenyang production facility is also the company's largest production facility in the world. The company employs over 28,000 people in China.

www.timesnownews.com

BMW to invest $1.42 billion in China for battery production project

BMW Group's joint venture in China, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA) has announced that it is going to invest 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) into a new battery production project in Liaoning Province which is situated in China’s northeast region. BMW’s Shenyang production...
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
BMW to invest another $1.4 billion to expand battery production center in NEV China
Replies
0
Views
76
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
BMW to shift production of electric Mini from UK to China, dealing yet another blow to Britain’s ambitions in battery-powered vehicles
Replies
5
Views
256
Beast
B
beijingwalker
China's CATL to build $7.6 bln Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW
Replies
2
Views
359
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
GreatHanWarrior
China's CATL to build $7.6 billion Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Q
China’s FDI Inflow Jumps 17.3% to USD117 Billion in January to July
Replies
1
Views
242
mazeto
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom