BMW coming to Pakistan!!

A good news on the horizon, possible BMW entry in to Pakistani market.Pakistan needs quality cars at affordable prices. Pakistan should cancel the contract/permit for Pakistan Suzuki. It has been providing very low quality cars on exuberant prices. Pure and simple theft.Any company which does not provide similar specs available in the world should not be allowed to operate in Pakistan.There is no point companies moving their obsolete production plants to Pakistan to produce substandard and yester years cars for the Pakistan at very high prices.