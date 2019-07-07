What's new

BMW coming to Pakistan!!

A good news on the horizon, possible BMW entry in to Pakistani market.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1301859066487230465

Pakistan needs quality cars at affordable prices. Pakistan should cancel the contract/permit for Pakistan Suzuki. It has been providing very low quality cars on exuberant prices. Pure and simple theft.
Any company which does not provide similar specs available in the world should not be allowed to operate in Pakistan.
There is no point companies moving their obsolete production plants to Pakistan to produce substandard and yester years cars for the Pakistan at very high prices.
 
In what world are BMWs affordable? Their basic sedan 300 series is roughly 40,000 USD.

We don't have that many rich people who will form a sizeable enough market for BMW.
 
Doubt it,

Audi was planning to make an entry back in 2016 but I believe the government rejected their entry because instead of setting up local supply chains they only wanted to import 90% completed cars, throw the doors on and call it day.
 
