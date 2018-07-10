/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

BMW agrees to $4.7 billion contract with China's CATL for battery cells

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by cirr, Jul 10, 2018 at 7:41 AM.

    BMW agrees to $4.7 billion contract with China's CATL for battery cells

    BMW is "very comfortable" with two suppliers of battery cells

    REUTERS

    Jul 9th 2018 at 8:30AM

    [​IMG]

    MUNICH — BMW plans to source 4 billion euros' ($4.7 billion) worth of battery cells from Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) over the next few years, the carmaker's purchasing boss said on Monday.

    The long-term contract sees 1.5 billion euros' worth of battery cells coming from a new CATL plant in Erfurt, in the eastern German state of Thuringia, Markus Duesmann said in Munich. The rest will come from China.

    A contract for the construction of the new plant is due to be signed on Monday during a visit to Germany by China's Premier Li Keqiang.

    There have been warnings that Europe's lack of its own production capabilities for the cells that power electric cars could leave its car industry exposed and too reliant on others.

    Tesla founder Elon Musk has spoken about locating a battery 'Gigafactory' near the Franco-German border, in the vicinity of its Grohmann Engineering division.

    Duesmann said BMW had invested in some of the costs for the CATL factory in Erfurt, but declined to say how much.

    He said BMW was investing in cell research but a decision on whether to produce battery cells itself had not been made.

    "I don't rule it out," he said.

    BMW is "very comfortable" with two suppliers of battery cells at the moment, but could add a third and is in talks with eight manufacturers, he added.

    He said he would welcome it if other carmakers also wanted to invest in the Erfurt plant.

    However, BMW has no plans to jointly purchase cells with rival Daimler, he said, because of the competitive advantage that can be gained if batteries give greater range or can be charged faster.

    Daimler said its strategy was to buy components where they are produced. "We welcome the decision of CATL to manufacture in Germany and are in talks regarding this," a spokesman said.

    BMW is sourcing raw materials for the cells itself to pass to the battery makers, in particular cobalt, and is currently negotiating long-term contracts.

    Duesmann said BMW would only conclude contracts where inhuman conditions and child labor were ruled out. It said it was not sourcing cobalt from mines in Congo.

    https://www.autoblog.com/2018/07/09/bmw-catl-ev-battery-cell-contract/
     
    Volkswagen Expands E-mobility In China With JAC And SEAT

    10.07.2018

    WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group China signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd. or JAC and SEAT in Berlin, in the presence of German Chancellor An-gela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

    The three groups will together establish a new R&D center with a focus on developing electric vehicles, connectivity and autonomous driving technologies, as well as a competitive platform for battery electric vehicles or BEV. SEAT brand will be introduced to China by 2020/2021.

    Under the Memorandum of Understanding, SEAT will become a shareholder in JAC Volkswagen, through either a capital increase of JAC Volkswagen or a share transfer from Volkswagen Group China.

    Through the comprehensive electrification initia-tive 'Roadmap E', together with the strong efforts and contributions from JAC Volkswagen, FAW-Volkswagen, SAIC VOLKSWAGEN and Volkswagen Group China will lead the way in the development of e-mobility, with the introduction of 40 locally-produced models to the market within the next 7-8 years.

    Separately, The Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft has appointed Dr. Stefan Sommer (55) as the Board Member with responsibility for Procurement effective January 1, 2019. Sommer was Chief Executive Officer of ZF Friedrichshafen AG until the end of 2017. In his new function he succeeds Dr. Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, who left the Company in April at his own request.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...-brand-back-to-china-in-2020-21-idUSKBN1JZ1ZT
     
