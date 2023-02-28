BMC's Kirpi II battleship entered the UAE inventory!
Feb 22, 2023 6:28 PM
Kirpi II armored vehicle developed by BMC entered the United Arab Emirates inventory.
The Kirpi II armored vehicle developed by BMC entered the inventory of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In this context, according to the information learned by Defense Turk at the IDEX 2023 fair held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the vehicle successfully passed the tests.
However, the vehicle was configured according to the wishes of the UAE security forces and some structural changes were made. ASELSAN production Sarp UKSS is also present in the vehicles produced and delivered directly by BMC.
The vehicles in question are exhibited under the name K2 at the International Golden Group stand at the IDEX 2023 fair held in the UAE. It was not disclosed how many of the vehicles, which had structural changes according to customer requirements and entered the UAE inventory, were delivered.
BMC's effectiveness in the region is increasing with this export. In addition, BMC alone realized 45% of the 428 million dollar export of Turkish Defense Industry Land Vehicle Manufacturers in 2022. BMC ranked first among Defense Industry Land Vehicle Manufacturers and fifth among all Defense Industry Manufacturers.
Ukraine will supply more BMC KİRPİ MKKA
The Ukrainian Army actively uses BMC KİRPİ mine-protected vehicles in personnel transport missions. As reported by Defense Express, Ukrainian soldiers express their satisfaction with the vehicle's performance.
One of the soldiers, who shared his experience on BMC KİRPİ, said: “(Vehicles) have proven themselves well and have been used in our attacks. Despite being hit by tanks and anti-tank vehicles, the vehicles endured.” had statements. Ukraine, which is currently actively using 50 KİRPİ MKKAs, will receive 150 KİRPİ MKKAs in the near future.
In the images published in August 2022, it was seen that BMC production Kirpi 4×4 mine-protected armored vehicle was supplied to Ukraine, it was reported that 50 vehicles were delivered by local sources.