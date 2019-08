As a imran khan supporter what makes me hate him right now when he shows his intentions yestersay ke kia hum jang larr le?

It clearly shows how stupid he is and he passed a message to india that come F**k us but i will beg for peace.

How could someone make a peace with ignorant? Till when we will relly on other countries to help us yet we have nothing to give them? Why we never learn to stand on our own feet? Opposition and media wing like hamid mir could engage about its sahafat freedom but these crooks cant do anything about kashmir and couldn't talk about indian brutality.

Everyone in pakistan right now looking for self interest and no one seems serious with pakistan issue.

I am so sorry to say Pakistan is too damaged internally and traitors in pakistan is incolved.

Irony that a criminal in pakistan become a caretaker governer this is our constitution and this is our law.

RIP pakistan.

Click to expand...