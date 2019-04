So after listening dhuk bhari kahani of entire India media and their govt officials on the social media and media what I understand is ISPR and ISI behind CNN, BBC, Reuters, Guardians, New York Times etc to humilate India. Why because entire international media is refuting Indian’s version of 27 Feb 2019. Not only on the media but on the social media as well. Indian media and their so-called defense experts now comes up with the new story that Pakistan have used Jordian version of F16s in the dog fight which is more laughable logic world have ever seen.



Second thing, US refute all allegations of India about Pak-US secret pacts and agreements officially from use of F16 to F16 shot down. India has no right or know-how/understanding of how US and Pakistan relations works and how the military establishments of both countries working together from past 80 years. Indian government and military officials are completely clueless about how to fight a modern warfare (clearly exposed their incompetency and expertise in the specific domain). India has zero involvement, share and understanding about global conflicts unlike Pakistan who involved in international conflicts (directly or indirectly) from past many many years whether Afghan War, WOT or GCC..



A country whom 99.9% of news based or starts from “unconfirmed sources or our sources” asking for the name of officials. The news has been confirmed by the State Department and Pentagon official Lara Seligman who is representative / correspondent of Pentagon who has all the information about the agreements, TPT and US military hardware sales. Even after a one-month India govt and media completely failed to share any constructive evidence about the F16s and camps. MoEF India have shared a bogus dossier which was later rejected by the Pakistani Foreign Office in which no name of any terrorist group or so-called terrorist leader. The dossier later shared by the Pakistan counterpart with many diplomats to exposed India’s drama after the Pulwana attack in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Disputed Territory).



Now come to the information warfare or a cyber warfare part (ISPR). India has no match of ISPR nor they will ever have in future at least for now. India badly defeated against Pakistan (acknowledged by entire world) in 21 cen. in the modern warfare (on ground / military / diplomatic and in information).



Modi govt and their entire media just for the sake of hiding facts, repeatedly lying and broadcasting many fake news just for the face saving in front of their public but they can’t hide the facts on ground.



ISPR today shows all 4 missiles of Bison found from MIG wreckage (maximum capacity of Bison / completely un-fire from the aircraft). From serial no. to 80% of the missiles structure was presented. Entire international media have done full coverage of the display. The problem with India is, ISPR is exactly similar to Pentagon, DOD, State Department type high level professional state briefing platform for the defense related news and information. India does not have any kind of such platform and even though if they have, they are completely incompetent to run or manage. Why?



Simply you have to get questions for the international media after the press briefing about any specific topic on “Live Camera”, is that India is capable to get independent straight string questions from the Int media? the matter of fact is “big No”. Indian govt built all the cases based on lies and lies. They can fool their public, but they can’t fool the world.



A country who label Pakistan as undemocratic and called them self a democratic country never ever allowed any independent media to visit Jammu and Kashmir to show the real picture of the situation just for the fear of expose. After 27 Feb, Indian government not even allow local media to show the damage done by Pakistani Airforce while targeting their military installations (officially admitted by Tri-India Chief and MoEF both). Why not Indian public and media ask this question to their govt?



So very simple mathematics, how such country is capable to handle such highly professional platform like ISPR? I have personally seen very high level delegates and foreign officials oftentimes visit ISPR headquarter to get info about the reginal security matters.

You hardly see any high-level military delegations or commanders of western and regional countries visiting India whereas in Pakistan, everyday NATO commanders, US, Chinese, British, GCC military commanders engaging with the ISPR and General headquarters Rawalpindi known as GHQ. You need broad experience in public relations, strategy and level of understanding how to tackle such wide level of International media while giving live briefing on the international and regional security issues.



India once did this back in 2016, when they had created a drama of Surgical Strikes and in the same press conference after the briefing, local and international media representatives start asking the questions related to the event and the commander got pissed-off (clueless and defensive) and immediately ran away from the room and MoEF officials announced to wrap-up the press conference that was clear hint to everyone that India is nowhere capable to manage such technical or logical questions of the media (how IA conducted that Surgical Strike on the highly militarized border?). Since that day, you have never seen MoEF allow any questions after the briefing. That’s the case always Indian version published by the media with “India’s claim” reference instead of authentic third-party verification.

Modi and Ajit Doval entire Pulwana drama were badly exposed and pathetically managed. India became a joke, a laughing stock for the world. The most unfortunate part is a how a state armed forces became a part of politics. Mind blowing!



The Indian public must accountable their armed forces and the govt on all these blunders after blunders. Literally people making fun and surprised how India’s so-called regional power status and the deterrence of 4th largest military might bluff out by Pakistan.

