Blue Origin’s 5th human flight tentatively set for June 4, 2022

EL PASO, Texas -- Blue Origin has announced a new launch date for NS-21. The launch is planned for Saturday, June 4 at 7 a.m. MDT.The May 20 launch was delayed after what Blue Origin called an "abundance of caution" following observations New Shepard's backup systems not meeting their performance expectations.The crew includes Katya Echazarreta , who would become the first Mexican-born woman to go into space.