What's new

Blue Origin’s 5th human flight tentatively set for June 4, 2022

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,876
25
19,052
Country
United States
Location
United States
kvia.com

Blue Origin's 5th human flight tentatively set for June 4, 2022 - KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- Blue Origin has announced a new launch date for NS-21. The launch is planned for Saturday, June 4 at 7 a.m. MDT. The May 20 launch was delayed after what Blue Origin called an "abundance of caution" following observations New Shepard's backup systems not meeting their...
kvia.com kvia.com

Blue-Origin-Crew-5th-sized.jpg


EL PASO, Texas -- Blue Origin has announced a new launch date for NS-21. The launch is planned for Saturday, June 4 at 7 a.m. MDT.

The May 20 launch was delayed after what Blue Origin called an "abundance of caution" following observations New Shepard's backup systems not meeting their performance expectations.

The crew includes Katya Echazarreta, who would become the first Mexican-born woman to go into space.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
March 31st: Blue Origin launches 6 passengers to the edge of space and back
Replies
0
Views
126
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches and returns first six passenger spaceflight
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
letsrock
L
Hamartia Antidote
Jeff Bezos and his brother, Mark, will travel to space on Blue Origin's first human flight on July 20
Replies
7
Views
540
letsrock
L
INS_Vikrant
William Shatner aka Captain Kirk to be part of next Blue Origin space crew
Replies
11
Views
613
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Blue Origin to begin space tourism ticket sales Wednesday [for July 20th launch]
Replies
1
Views
407
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom