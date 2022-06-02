Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 27,876
- 25
- Country
-
- Location
-
Blue Origin's 5th human flight tentatively set for June 4, 2022 - KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- Blue Origin has announced a new launch date for NS-21. The launch is planned for Saturday, June 4 at 7 a.m. MDT. The May 20 launch was delayed after what Blue Origin called an "abundance of caution" following observations New Shepard's backup systems not meeting their...
kvia.com
EL PASO, Texas -- Blue Origin has announced a new launch date for NS-21. The launch is planned for Saturday, June 4 at 7 a.m. MDT.
The May 20 launch was delayed after what Blue Origin called an "abundance of caution" following observations New Shepard's backup systems not meeting their performance expectations.
The crew includes Katya Echazarreta, who would become the first Mexican-born woman to go into space.