What's new

Blue Origin Nears Flight Test Certification for BE-4 Rocket Engine

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,129
27
19,589
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.nextbigfuture.com

Blue Origin Nears Flight Test Certification for BE-4 Rocket Engine | NextBigFuture.com

The Blue Origin BE-4 might get certified for flight tests by December of this year. It is about 5-6 years late for an original 2017 planned operational date.
www.nextbigfuture.com www.nextbigfuture.com

The Blue Origin BE-4 might get certified for flight tests by December of this year. It is about 5-6 years late for an original 2017 planned operational date. The BE-4 engine project started in 2014. It would be the most powerful liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled rocket engine ever developed. Using an oxygen-rich staged combustion cycle, BE-4 is capable of producing 2,400 kN (550,000 lbf) thrust with deep throttle capability. The ULA (United Launch Alliance) Vulcan rocket plans to use the BE-4 engine and Blue Origin has designed a Falcon Heavy class New Glenn rocket to use BE-4 engines.

ULA said the Vulcan program “is now focused on completing BE-4 qualification testing and flight engine deliveries. [Its] other elements are progressing through final qualification testing to support initial launch capability.”

Before it can gain flight certification, ULA must complete two successful flight tests. Then, it will be greenlit to launch sensitive U.S. military and intelligence cargo.

The U.S. Space Force said it expects to complete initial certification of the Vulcan rocket with the BE-4 engine by March 2023. However, final certification for the “largest and most stressing” national security missions isn’t expected until 2025.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
First Vulcan Flight Engine [BE-4] Arrives For Acceptance Test
Replies
0
Views
338
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Blue Origin carries the first Egyptian and Portuguese spacefliers on suborbital trip
Replies
0
Views
262
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Blue Origin’s 5th human flight tentatively set for June 4, 2022
Replies
1
Views
329
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
March 31st: Blue Origin launches 6 passengers to the edge of space and back
Replies
0
Views
260
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Blue Origin’s ‘Orbital Reef’ Space Station Gets Green Light from NASA
Replies
0
Views
163
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom