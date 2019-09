As the world mentally evolves, Islamic countries will really be forced to reform laws on women. Its simmering at the moment and there are countries like Pakistan who are reforming to become more equal in their treatment of women.



For countries like Iran and Mid East states it will really be a case of reform or expect a revolt and exodus.



Fundamental Islamic teachings on women are a total opposite of current social norms, the baseline for a happy society. It is not compatible and we are seeing patriarchy being enformed in defiance. There will be a clash and Im sorry to say Islamic principles on women will lose every time, its just doesn't work. Time to reform.

