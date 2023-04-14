Bloomberg: This Was a Good Week for China and Xi Jinping

The neoliberal media is desperately trying to find a way to explain to the American people the massive global shift that is happening. The reality is that China is just getting started. It has decided that it will no longer cooperate with the US or consider the interests of the US, it will just bulldoze its way to the top.



It's not going to just be a "week", it's going to be a century. The world has changed. Only Americans don't realize it because they've been pumped full of propaganda for decades.