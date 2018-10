Pakistan Devalues Rupee as It Prepares to Seek 13th IMF Bailout

Finance minister to meet with IMF officials in Bali this week

Rupee falls 7.5% in fifth apparent devaluation since December

The currency’s latest drop comes after the IMF repeatedly stated that the rupee was overvalued.

“The currency move is definitely a devaluation,” said Shahid Habib, chief executive officer at Arif Habib Ltd.

Bailout Addiction

Less than 1 percent of the nation’s more than 200 million people file tax returns and its exports, including textiles, lag the region.

However, Pakistan has yet to formally approach the IMF, the lender’s Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld told reporters in Bali.

U.S. Approval

“Securing U.S. approval on the IMF Executive Board will require Pakistan to strike a fine geopolitical balance between the Trump administration’s concerns over China’s growing economic engagement in Pakistan and the country’s bilateral commitments,” said Bilal Khan, a senior economist at Standard Chartered Plc.

growth may moderate to 4 percent in 2019 and slow to about 3 percent in the medium term, the IMF said on Tuesday.