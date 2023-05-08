What's new

BLOOMBERG: China’s Debt-to-GDP Ratio Rises to Record 279.7% on Credit Boom

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
2,158
-2
2,665
Country
United States
Location
United States

China’s Debt-to-GDP Ratio Rises to Record 279.7% on Credit Boom

1683545441008.png


The Chinese economy’s debt ratio reached a record high in the first quarter of the year, with bank loans to companies surging as the nation reopened from Covid Zero.

The macro leverage ratio — or total debt as a percentage of gross domestic product — soared to 279.7% in the first quarter, according to central bank and statistics bureau data compiled by Bloomberg. That was an increase of 7.7 percentage points from the previous quarter, the biggest jump in three years.

The debt ratio held by non-financial corporates rose 5.8 percentage points. Leverage ratios for the household and government sectors were each up by around 1 percentage point.

1683545407047.png


The data doesn’t include bank loans to local government financing vehicles.

At an April briefing, a People’s Bank of China spokeswoman said the country’s macro-leverage ratio climbed to nearly 290% in the first quarter of 2023, partly due to seasonal factors such as faster loan extension and the front-loaded issuance of government bonds.

The spokeswoman said at the time that the ratio should remain stable this year given the momentum of the economic recovery.

Credit data due later this week, meanwhile, will likely show an increase in April from a year ago, the China Securities Journal reported Monday. It cited an analyst who said a rebound in the rates of bankers’ acceptances in the last week of the month as a sign that credit demand was resilient.
  • Leverage ratio for non-financial sectors rose to 165.7% vs 159.9% in the previous quarter
  • Leverage ratio for household sector rose to 63.3% vs 62.2% in the previous quarter
  • Leverage ratio for government sector rose to 50.7% vs 49.9% in the previous quarter
1683545388265.png

Note 1: Loans to households are consumer and operating loans.
Note 2: Loans to non-financial sector include corporate bonds, entrusted loans, trust loans, undiscounted bank acceptance bills and overseas loans, but excluding loans to local government financing vehicles.
Note 3: Data are subject to revisions.
Source: National Bureau of Statistics, People’s Bank of China, Bloomberg

www.bloomberg.com

China’s Debt-to-GDP Ratio Rises to Record 279.7% on Credit Boom

The Chinese economy’s debt ratio reached a record high in the first quarter of the year, with bank loans to companies surging as the nation reopened from Covid Zero.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

In many ways, this is the main reason why it is unlikely that the Chinese Yuan will ever become the world's reserve currency as the dollar will continue to reign supreme

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

bums @beijingwalker @S10 @etylo
 

Attachments

  • 1683545379971.png
    1683545379971.png
    27.1 KB · Views: 0
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,621
19
5,786
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What are the implications? I mean the news should at least tell what all of this data means?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Even State-Backed China [building] Developers at Risk of Surging Default, Citi Says
Replies
1
Views
315
casual
casual
aziqbal
Government stimulus and greater exports can’t dig China’s economy out of a deep hole.
Replies
2
Views
532
epebble
E
beijingwalker
The Countries Bailed Out by China
Replies
0
Views
156
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
China’s controversial property tax appears to clear major hurdle, but questions remain on start date
Replies
0
Views
145
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China’s economic recovery ‘on track’ as services activity hits 12-year high in March
Replies
0
Views
181
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom